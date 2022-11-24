Neptune Energy Donates Funds To Help Sheltersuit UK Operate

Neptune Energy has reached out to Sheltersuit UK with a GBP 100,000 donation, helping support the salaries of two Sheltersuit employees and helping the organization care for the rough sleepers this winter.

The donation will fund around 1,500 Shelterbags, which provide protection from the elements, and support the salaries of two Sheltersuit employees who came to the UK as refugees.

It’s the second year Neptune has provided financial support to Sheltersuit UK, which said it is facing unprecedented demand. Official figures have revealed a dramatic increase in the number of rough sleepers across the UK, including a 24 percent increase in London alone.

“With the number of people sleeping on London streets rising, we want to provide immediate help to those who need it the most. We’re proud to be working with Sheltersuit to provide essential support to rough sleepers in London and elsewhere in the UK,” said, Neptune Energy’s Head of ESG, Kate Niblock.

“Rough sleeping is never on anyone’s death certificate, but there is no doubt it kills people in the UK every day, every night. Local councils are warning of a tidal wave of need caused by the end of Covid eviction bans, benefits freezes and rising bills,” noted, Sheltersuit Foundation UK’s Managing Director, Ian Sutherland McCook.

“The best solution is to bring rough sleepers indoors but the numbers are increasing faster than society’s efforts to provide shelter. We can't leave them sleeping outside in the cold, which is why we are focused on delivering protection to rough sleepers either directly or via shelters and agencies,” he added.

The Sheltersuit products are created from recycled materials including waste products from the fashion industry and from outdoor materials including tents. Shelterbags are portable, sheltered beds that roll up into a bag. They are insulated, waterproof, lightweight and have a built-in pillow.

Sheltersuits are wind and waterproof jackets with a sleeping bag attachment to provide immediate shelter. They include a jacket, sleeping bag and duffel bag, with a large hood to shield the wearer’s face from rain and contain an integrated scarf.

In the last 18 months, Sheltersuit has distributed more than 400 Shelterbags and Sheltersuits in the UK. The organisation also donated around 80 Shelterbags to support aid efforts in Ukraine this year.

The Sheltersuit Foundation was founded in 2014 by Dutch fashion designer, Bas Timmerman, after a friend of his father died of hypothermia while waiting for a homeless shelter to open. Today, the organization operates in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the United States.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com