Neptune Energy Begins Drilling Dugong Tail Exploration Well
The Deepsea Yantai drilling rig has started spinning its drill bit on the Dugong Tail exploration well in the North Sea on behalf of Neptune Energy.
Neptune Energy said on Friday that it started drilling the Dugong Tail exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
The Dugong Tail is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. It is located within the Neptune-operated Production License 882.
“Dugong Tail represents an important geophysical calibration point for the license, with the potential to unlock further prospectivity in the region,” Neptune Energy’s Director of Exploration & Development in Norway Steinar Meland said. “This positive activity demonstrates Neptune’s commitment to investing in Norway, underlining the importance of the country to our global portfolio.”
Dugong Tail is located 75 miles west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 1,050 feet, and is close to the existing production facilities of the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 10,500 – 11,500 feet.
The drilling program comprises a main bore with the potential for sidetracks, should hydrocarbons be encountered.
Dugong Tail is an additional prospect in the license located approximately 3 miles southwest of the Dugong discovery made in 2020. Dugong was one of the largest discoveries on the NCS last year. A recent Drill Stem Test (DST) of Dugong has now been completed and is currently under evaluation.
The Dugong Tail well will help to de-risk additional exploration and development opportunities in the license and the surrounding area. The partners in Dugong are aiming to submit a Plan for Development and Operation by the end of 2022.
Neptune Energy is the operator of PL 882 with a 45 percent interest and its partners are Petrolia Noco and Idemitsu Petroleum with 20 percent each, while Concedo holds the remaining 15 percent.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
