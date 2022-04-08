Neptune Doubling Duva Gas Output To Quench European Thirst

Neptune Energy and its partners have announced that gas production will be doubled from the Duva field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

This decision was made by Neptune Energy and the Duva partners to enable increased supplies to the UK and Europe.

According to the company, the partnership has worked closely with the Norwegian authorities to identify measures to help meet gas demand in Europe. This will enable an increase in gas production from the Duva field by 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the first half of April.

Duva is a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer tied back to the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform. The gas is transported by pipeline to the UK’s St Fergus gas terminal.

“We are pleased that we, together with our partners and in cooperation with Norwegian authorities, will be able to supply additional and much-needed volumes of gas, enough to heat a further 350,000 UK homes per day,” Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said.

Duva's overall production currently stands at 30,000 boepd, of which 6,500 boepd is natural gas. Under the newly agreed measures, daily gas production will double to 13,000 boepd for an initial 4-8 months.

It is worth noting that around 70 percent of Neptune Energy’s Norwegian production is gas, and the company is investigating opportunities to ramp up gas production from other fields within its portfolio.

Electrified with hydropower from shore, CO2 emissions per boe on the Gjøa platform are less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

As for Duva, it is operated by Neptune Energy which holds a 30 percent stake. Its license partners are Inpex Idemitsu and PGNiG Upstream Norway with 30 percent stakes each while Sval Energi holds the remaining 10 percent.

Before the Duva ramp-up, the Norwegian energy major Equinor agreed with the government of Norway to increase production from the Oseberg, Troll, and Heidrun fields and maintain high gas exports to Europe and help meet demand and decrease dependence on Russia.

For the same reasons, the EU in late March agreed with the U.S. to supply 15 billion cubic meters of LNG to the EU in 2022.

