Neptune Developing New Digital Twins
Neptune Energy announced Thursday the development of new digital twins of two platforms in the Dutch North Sea.
3D technology specialist Eserv is creating digitized versions of the L10-A complex’s drilling and production platforms where a “large-scale” offshore carbon capture and storage project is planned, Neptune Energy revealed. The latest project follows the development of five digital twins of Neptune-operated platforms in the UK, Norway and elsewhere in the Dutch sector, the company highlighted.
Neptune Energy outlined that the digital twins will accelerate work schedules and reduce costs and environmental impacts by enabling engineers to work onshore. They will also support planning of Neptune’s major carbon capture and storage project in the L10 area, Neptune Energy noted.
“These two new additions will allow us to maximize those benefits while also expanding the use of ‘digital twins’ beyond our traditional exploration and production activities,” Neptune Energy’s chief information officer, Kaveh Pourteymour, said in a company statement.
“We believe their implementation can help accelerate our drive to repurpose existing facilities to deliver large-scale CCS facilities,” Pourteymour added in the statement.
Lex de Groot, the managing director of Neptune Energy in the Netherlands, said, “as the largest offshore gas producer in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, we are well-positioned to help the Netherlands achieve its climate goals by repurposing existing assets for CO2 storage or green hydrogen production”.
“Embedding modern technologies in this way ensures we can plan work, inspect plant equipment and monitor changes in the physical structure, or identify potential issues early and accurately, increasing our chance of success and enabling us to deliver against much shorter timescales,” de Groot added.
Back in July, Neptune Energy announced the digitization of its portfolio of subsea wells in Norway using a data visualization platform based on 3D gaming technology. In June, the company announced the digitization of five of its operated offshore platforms in the Dutch, Norwegian and UK North Sea. This will enable approximately 90 site inspections each year to be carried out from onshore, accelerating work schedules, reducing costs and cutting carbon emissions associated with offshore travel, Neptune Energy noted in a company statement at the time.
Neptune Energy was set up in 2015 by its executive chairman and founder Sam Laidlaw with private equity investors. The company has a diverse, gas-weighted portfolio, its website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Coral Sul FLNG Arrives Offshore Mozambique
- Deep Freeze in Canada and USA Disrupts Oil Flows
- Sembcorp Delivers Massive Vito Platform To Shell
- SPE Offshore Europe Event Postponed Again
- Transocean Rig Set For More Work In Gulf Of Mexico
- Neptune Developing New Digital Twins
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
- North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week
- Market Sees Minimal Pandemic Demand Destruction
- Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo
- IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well
- Equinor Spins Drill Bit On Ginny Well Off Norway
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- ERCOT Gives Texas Electric Generation Fleet Update
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946