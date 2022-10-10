Neptune Continuing Higher Duva Production Until End-2022
Neptune Energy, together with its partners, has been granted permission by the Norwegian authorities to extend higher gas production from the Duva field through 2022. The additional gas production volume is enough to provide heat to a further 550,000 UK homes per day.
Earlier in April, Norwegian authorities granted Neptune and the Duva license partners a permit to temporarily increase gas production by 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) until September. The partnership has worked closely with the Norwegian authorities to identify measures to help meet gas demand in Europe. The new deal will see this increased production continue until the end of the year.
Duva's overall production is around 40 kboepd, of which 15 kboepd is natural gas. Duva is tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform, and the gas is transported by pipeline to the UK’s St Fergus gas terminal.
“We are pleased that we, together with our partners and in cooperation with Norwegian authorities, can maintain export of additional and much-needed volumes of gas to the UK this winter,” Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said.
Electrified with hydropower from shore, CO2 emissions per boe on the Gjøa platform are less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Duva license partners are Neptune Energy (30 percent and operator), INPEX Idemitsu (30 percent), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30 percent), and Sval Energi (10 percent). Gjjøa license partners include Neptune Energy (30 percent and operator), Petoro (30 percent), Wintershall Dea Norge (28 percent), and OKEA (12 percent).
The company noted in April that around 70 percent of its Norwegian production is gas, and the company is investigating opportunities to ramp-up gas production from other fields within its portfolio.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
