Neptune Completes First Egypt OBN Seismic Survey
Neptune Energy has successfully completed an ocean bottom nodes (OBN) multiclient survey in the North West El Amal block offshore Egypt. The survey was the first OBN seismic survey to be conducted in Egypt and the most detailed survey of the block since the first acquisition in 1988.
The project was carried out by WesternGeco, a division of Schlumberger, under a contract with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC), sponsored by the Egyptian Ministry for Petroleum and Mineral Resources.
The North West El Amal offshore concession covers 365 km2 and is in the central part of the Gulf of Suez, about 42 km south of Ras Gharib and 105 km north of Hurghada. Neptune was awarded the exploration license in February 2019, including the acquisition of 100 km2 of 3D seismic data.
“Egypt is important for Neptune and we are pleased to build on our strong relationships with the Ministry of Petroleum and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation,” Gamal Kassem, Egypt Managing Director, said in a written statement. “The safe and successful completion of the seismic acquisition is an important achievement and is testament to the careful planning and professional execution by Neptune, EGPC and WesternGeco.”
The project involved placing large numbers of autonomous sensors on the seabed to acquire seismic data, then retrieving them for analysis. The process acquires more detailed data than standard technologies and is less sensitive to weather conditions which can impact traditional seismic survey vessels, according to Neptune.
“It’s very exciting to have been involved in the OBN seismic survey, the first time the technology has been deployed in Egyptian waters, Gro Haatvedt, Neptune’s VP Exploration & Development, added.
“Obtaining subsalt imaging is particularly tough and the OBN technology was well-suited for this purpose. The next step is to analyze the data which has greatly improved our understanding of the block and will support our future plans including potential exploratory wells.”
Neptune Energy is a global E&P company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific. In 2019 it had production of 144,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2P reserves at year-end 2019 of 633 million barrels of oil equivalent.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Oil Execs Urge Norway to Revise $10B Package
- Texas LNG Project Secures Air Permit
- Data Shows Drop in Suspected Offshore UK Virus Cases
- May Starts with Contract Wins in Africa and Asia
- 2020 Oil Demand Expected to Drop 11 Percent
- Oil Up as Market Starts to Rebalance
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oxy Takes $1.4B Writedown
- Shale Producers Eye Potential Fracking Revival at $30 Oil
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Oil Supply Data Should Show More Non-OPEC Shut-ins
- Oil Downturn Looks A Bit Like 2008 Financial Meltdown
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Marathon Names Henderson SVP, Operations
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465