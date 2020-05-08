Neptune Completes First Egypt OBN Seismic Survey

The survey was the first ever OBN seismic survey to be conducted in Egypt and the most detailed survey of the block since 1988.

Neptune Energy has successfully completed an ocean bottom nodes (OBN) multiclient survey in the North West El Amal block offshore Egypt. The survey was the first OBN seismic survey to be conducted in Egypt and the most detailed survey of the block since the first acquisition in 1988.

The project was carried out by WesternGeco, a division of Schlumberger, under a contract with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC), sponsored by the Egyptian Ministry for Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The North West El Amal offshore concession covers 365 km2 and is in the central part of the Gulf of Suez, about 42 km south of Ras Gharib and 105 km north of Hurghada. Neptune was awarded the exploration license in February 2019, including the acquisition of 100 km2 of 3D seismic data.

“Egypt is important for Neptune and we are pleased to build on our strong relationships with the Ministry of Petroleum and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation,” Gamal Kassem, Egypt Managing Director, said in a written statement. “The safe and successful completion of the seismic acquisition is an important achievement and is testament to the careful planning and professional execution by Neptune, EGPC and WesternGeco.”

The project involved placing large numbers of autonomous sensors on the seabed to acquire seismic data, then retrieving them for analysis. The process acquires more detailed data than standard technologies and is less sensitive to weather conditions which can impact traditional seismic survey vessels, according to Neptune.

“It’s very exciting to have been involved in the OBN seismic survey, the first time the technology has been deployed in Egyptian waters, Gro Haatvedt, Neptune’s VP Exploration & Development, added.

“Obtaining subsalt imaging is particularly tough and the OBN technology was well-suited for this purpose. The next step is to analyze the data which has greatly improved our understanding of the block and will support our future plans including potential exploratory wells.”

Neptune Energy is a global E&P company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific. In 2019 it had production of 144,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2P reserves at year-end 2019 of 633 million barrels of oil equivalent.

