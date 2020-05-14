Neptune Claims Subsea Feat Offshore Norway

This image, captured from a video provided by Neptune Energy, shows the company's dual drilling operation using Seadrill's West Phoenix semi-sub. IMAGE SOURCE: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy asserts that it has done something unprecedented in the subsea sector.

During last month’s start-up of the Fenja field campaign in the Norwegian North Sea, Neptune teams drilled two wellbores simultaneously using Seadrill’s West Phoenix semi-submersible drilling unit, Neptune reported Wednesday in a written statement. Many drilling rigs boast dual drilling capabilities, but the Fenja campaign marks the first time dual drilling has been executed from an integrated subsea template structure, the exploration and production firm stated.

The feat accelerated drilling operations, reduced costs and cut operational emissions, the company added.

“Several drilling rigs have two drilling facilities where these traditionally support one another,” remarked Thor Andre Løvoll, Neptune’s director of drilling and wells in Norway. “However, in the instance of our operations we decided to use these facilities independently to concurrently drill two wellbores.”

Neptune stated that Fenja is the company’s first operated development project on the Norwegian Shelf. The company added the field holds an estimated 97 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and should yield approximately 40,000 boe per day at plateau production.

The firm noted that it will develop Fenja – located in the Norwegian Sea 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Kristiansund in 1,050 feet (320 meters) of water – as a tie-back to the Njord-A platform. It stated the project will also be noteworthy because its 36-kilometer tie-back will mark the world’s longest electrically trace-heated pipe-in-pipe subsea development.

Løvoll contends the technique Neptune has pioneered could become more commonplace.

“The experience of dual drilling on Fenja has been positive and could see this method adopted as a more standard practice in the future,” stated Løvoll. “The current challenges in the market encourage us to re-think the way we do things safely, efficiently and with lower carbon emissions.”

Neptune has produced a brief video showing the dual drilling operation using West Phoenix.

