Neptune Brings Online Romerberg 6 Well In Germany

Independent global E&P company, Neptune Energy, has produced first oil from its operated Rӧmerberg 6 well in the city of Speyer, southwestern Germany. Initial production tests indicate flow rates of up to 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Römerberg 6 is the ninth production well on the field and is expected to increase Neptune’s production in the Rhine Valley to around 3,700 boepd. Neptune is the operator with a 50 percent interest in the field with Palatina GeoCon owning the license and the remaining 50 percent.

“The Römerberg 6 well makes a significant contribution to Neptune’s production in the country and is an important milestone in the field’s development. We are committed to further developing the Römerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years,” said Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany, Andreas Scheck.

Römerberg was discovered in 2003 by accident when a geothermal drilling project struck oil 6,561 feet underground below the city of Speyer. The field began producing in 2007. In the years since Neptune and its partner Palatina GeoCon have drilled nine producing wells at two operating sites and produced more than 9 mmboe. Produced oil is transported by tanker to the Mineral Oil Refinery Oberrhein in Karlsruhe.

In October, Neptune received approval from the State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate to raise the production limit at the field. This enables Neptune to mature its full-field development plans, including significant investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associated with flaring.

Römerberg is also the largest oil field that Neptune operates in the Rhine Valley. This field holds significant reserves and produces more than 3 kboe of crude oil daily.

