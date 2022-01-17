Neptune Brings German Gas Well Online

'The Adorf Carboniferous field is one of the most exciting discoveries in Germany in recent years'.

Neptune Energy has announced first gas production from its operated Adorf Z16 development well in the municipality of Hoogstede in north-western Germany.

Initial production tests indicate flow rates of up to 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), Neptune Energy noted. Adorf Z16 is expected to increase the company’s production from the license to around 4,000 boepd.

Drilling of Adorf Z16 reached final depth of 17,644 feet in the Carboniferous formation in September 2021, Neptune Energy highlighted. The well has been connected to a modern processing plant for treatment of the natural gas, which is located at the Adorf site, the company outlined.

“The Adorf Carboniferous field is one of the most exciting discoveries in Germany in recent years,” Neptune Energy’s managing director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said in a company statement.

“It is one of Neptune’s most promising developments in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow our business here,” Scheck added in the statement.

Neptune Energy stated that it is already planning further development of the Adorf Carboniferous gas field. The construction of a new well pad in the neighboring community, Georgsdorf, is under way and a third well is scheduled to be drilled there in the second quarter of this year, according to Neptune Energy.

The Adorf gas field, which is 100 percent owned by Neptune Energy, was discovered in 2020 and the first well, Adorf Z15, was brought into production in October the same year. In a statement posted on its website in November 2020, Neptune outlined that production tests at Adorf Z15 indicated flow rates of up to 1,700 boepd.

Neptune Energy has been present in Germany for more than 130 years, operating and working with partners on some of the most productive fields in the north-west, east and south of the country, its site states. The company supplies nine percent of the country’s natural gas and 16 percent of its produced oil, Neptune Energy’s site shows.

Founded in 2015, Neptune Energy has a total daily average production rate of 142,000 boepd, 75 percent of which is gas-weighted, according to the company’s website, which highlights that the business has operations in several countries.

