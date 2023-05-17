Neptune Awards Tenaris $100MM NCS Deal

Neptune Energy has awarded a contract valued over $100 million to Tenaris, under which the company will provide equipment and services supporting Neptune’s drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Neptune said the contract covers the manufacture, transport, handling, and repair of a broad range of casing materials used in offshore drilling activities. Initially this will include support for one exploration well and one appraisal well in the Neptune-operated Gjøa area in the Norwegian Sea in 2023.

The five-year contract has two two-year extension options, Neptune revealed in its statement.

“The new contract strengthens our collaboration with Tenaris which has supported our strong operational and safety performance across all of our drilling activities,” Neptune’s Head of Supply Chain Management & Logistics in Norway, Kjell-Petter Schou Andreassen, said.

“We look forward to continuing to add value to Neptune’s operations in the years to come with our global industrial footprint, state of the art technology and our advanced, low carbon product portfolio,” added Tenaris’ Country Manager in Norway, Christer Andersen.

The contract between the parties came into effect in mid-April 2023.

In Norway, the company recorded average production of 67.0 kboepd in the first quarter, reflecting a strong operational performance from the Gjøa, Duva, Snøhvit, Fram and Gudrun fields, Neptune outlined in its Q1 report, issued earlier this month. During the period, a gas turbine generator failure temporarily reduced output from Snøhvit in March and the A-08 well was shut-in at Gudrun, the company noted in the report.

In late 2022, the Njord project was brought onstream, however, production was impacted by issues with important processing equipment during the ramp up phase, Neptune said in its Q1 report. At the end of March, these issues were resolved and production has performed strongly since, it added. In April, the Hyme and Bauge tie-backs were brought onstream and the Neptune-operated Fenja project started up, increasing total net production from Norway to more than 80 kboepd, the company continued.

Neptune has seen its net profit in the first quarter slip to $205.9 million from $493.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

