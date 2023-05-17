Neptune Awards Tenaris $100MM NCS Deal
Neptune Energy has awarded a contract valued over $100 million to Tenaris, under which the company will provide equipment and services supporting Neptune’s drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Neptune said the contract covers the manufacture, transport, handling, and repair of a broad range of casing materials used in offshore drilling activities. Initially this will include support for one exploration well and one appraisal well in the Neptune-operated Gjøa area in the Norwegian Sea in 2023.
The five-year contract has two two-year extension options, Neptune revealed in its statement.
“The new contract strengthens our collaboration with Tenaris which has supported our strong operational and safety performance across all of our drilling activities,” Neptune’s Head of Supply Chain Management & Logistics in Norway, Kjell-Petter Schou Andreassen, said.
“We look forward to continuing to add value to Neptune’s operations in the years to come with our global industrial footprint, state of the art technology and our advanced, low carbon product portfolio,” added Tenaris’ Country Manager in Norway, Christer Andersen.
The contract between the parties came into effect in mid-April 2023.
In Norway, the company recorded average production of 67.0 kboepd in the first quarter, reflecting a strong operational performance from the Gjøa, Duva, Snøhvit, Fram and Gudrun fields, Neptune outlined in its Q1 report, issued earlier this month. During the period, a gas turbine generator failure temporarily reduced output from Snøhvit in March and the A-08 well was shut-in at Gudrun, the company noted in the report.
In late 2022, the Njord project was brought onstream, however, production was impacted by issues with important processing equipment during the ramp up phase, Neptune said in its Q1 report. At the end of March, these issues were resolved and production has performed strongly since, it added. In April, the Hyme and Bauge tie-backs were brought onstream and the Neptune-operated Fenja project started up, increasing total net production from Norway to more than 80 kboepd, the company continued.
Neptune has seen its net profit in the first quarter slip to $205.9 million from $493.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Biden Govt Plans Carbon Capture Mandate for Power Plants
- Iraq Asks Turkey to Resume Kurdistan Oil Transport from Saturday
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Teekay Profit Rises to $169MM on Higher Spot Rates
- Oil Sands in Canada Face Fire Threat
- ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design
- Military Moves Out to Fight Alberta Wildfires
- Faster Energy Permitting Figures in USA Default Compromise Talks
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Biden Govt Plans Carbon Capture Mandate for Power Plants
- Iraq Asks Turkey to Resume Kurdistan Oil Transport from Saturday
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Teekay Profit Rises to $169MM on Higher Spot Rates
- Oil Sands in Canada Face Fire Threat
- ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design
- Military Moves Out to Fight Alberta Wildfires
- Faster Energy Permitting Figures in USA Default Compromise Talks
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Key Oil Demand Landmark Expected This August