Neptune Awards Major Decom Deal In Dutch And UK North Sea

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has awarded a $30 million decommissioning contract to Well-Safe Solutions for a campaign covering more than 20 wells located across eight Dutch and UK North Sea fields.

It is the first multi-region, multi-well decommissioning campaign award by Neptune to a single rig contractor and will, according to the company, significantly reduce time and costs associated with the work.

Well-Safe Solutions’ Well-Safe Protector jack-up rig will carry out the plug and abandonment of at least four subsea and 17 platform wells located in Dutch and UK waters.

“Safely decommissioning assets at the end of their economic producing lives is an important part of our work. We plug and abandon the wells, taking everything with us and leaving the seabed in a clean state. That is our responsibility, and we don’t take it lightly. Working with a single rig contractor for this extensive, cross-border decommissioning campaign is an innovative way reduce time and costs,” Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in the Netherlands Lex de Groot said.

“The Well-Safe Protector boasts a large volume of deck space for tubing, casing and conductor recovery, allowing effective batch operations and will help Neptune Energy realize considerable operational savings,” Duncan Morison, Rig Manager of the Well-Safe Protector, added.

The Well-Safe Protector is scheduled to mobilize in the first quarter of 2023 to the Dutch and UK sectors for plug and abandonment operations in fields including D18a-A, G14-B, K12-S2, L10-S2, and K9c-A in the Netherlands and the Neptune-operated Minke and Orca fields.

Neptune has the option to extend the one-year contract by a further two years via eight three-month extension.

