Neodrill, Baker Hughes Hit Wintershall Dea Norge Milestone

Neodrill has recently partnered with Baker Hughes to perform the world’s first cut and recover operation for Wintershall Dea Norge in the Norwegian Sea. Rig time was shortened by an estimated 12 hours, with work to cut the surface casing moved off the critical path of the rig schedule.

​The project allowed the rig to abandon the well site as soon as the cement plugs were in place. The surface casing was then laterally cut from a vessel, using Baker Hughes’ new casing cutting tool. The new process eliminates the need for costly rig time in the abandonment phase.

​The new cut and recover service will be offered as part of Neodrill’s CAN-complete. The CAN-complete already offers a full service Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) solution to manage all aspects of a CAN installation. Including cut and recover, the CAN-complete will reduce rig time in the abandonment phase by allowing the rig to leave the well site after setting the cement plugs.

​“With every project, we carefully consider our approach and how it can be improved to drive forward even more cost savings for our clients,” Neodrill’s Chief Executive Officer, Jostein Aleksandersen said in a written statement. “Our CAN technology has already been proven to reduce rig time by 2-4 days to establish a tophole foundation and now we are pleased to be reducing time in the abandonment phase too…At a time of uncertainty for the sector, we are proud to be bringing new solutions to the market that have a positive impact in terms of costs, safety and the environment.”

​“The choice of the CAN-ductor was based on finding sustainable solutions for drilling in a sensitive area,” added Tore Øian, Head of Drilling in Wintershall Dea. “It turned out to be economically sound also. The new recovery method is a continuation of the environmental focus and the cost-effective way of running this project.”

