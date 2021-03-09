NEO to Buy Zennor for up to $625MM

NEO Energy has revealed that it will acquire independent oil and gas company Zennor Petroleum Limited for a total consideration of up to $625 million.

Following the completion of the deal, which has an effective date of January 1, 2021, the Zennor team will join NEO, increasing headcount at the company to over 180 people. NEO outlined that, based on current estimates, its production will grow from around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2021 to “a stable production base” of between 90,000 and 100,000 boepd between 2022 and 2026, as a result of the transaction.

NEO’s latest deal follows its 1 billion+ agreement announced last month, which will see the company acquire a portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets in the Central and Northern North Sea from ExxonMobil.

“This transaction provides a further immediate uplift to NEO’s production and resource base with several high-quality follow-on development opportunities,” Russ Alton, the chief executive officer of NEO Energy, said in a company statement.

“This follows closely on from our agreement with ExxonMobil and is a further demonstration of the scale of our ambition in the UKCS, with a clearly defined target of achieving 120,000 boepd in 2023,” he added.

“We are excited to welcome the Zennor team, whose capabilities complement those in NEO today. Our combined teams will operate a large asset portfolio providing us with greater control and flexibility to maximize value and to invest in further expanding our asset base in the UKCS,” Alton continued.

John Knight, a senior partner at HitecVision, which provides strong institutional backing to NEO, said, “this deal creates a company with a very distinctive growth profile and a high level of stable and operated production into the mid 2020’s”.

“This is a unique profile among large oil and gas companies in the UK and it resembles what HitecVision and Eni have achieved in Norway with Vår Energi. In HitecVision we have deliberately invested both via M&A and organic growth through the cycle to create companies like Vår, Sval and NEO,” he added.

“The European offshore oil and gas industry has many exciting opportunities for growth, with increasingly low CO2 emissions built into that growth. It is a sunrise industry that contributes to the climate agenda when approached with a positive and determined mindset. In the world of energy production, it is possible to have two thoughts in mind at the same time,” Knight went on to state.

