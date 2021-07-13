NEO Energy Completes Zennor Petroleum Buy
NEO Energy has announced the completion of its acquisition of Zennor Petroleum Limited.
The completion further solidifies NEO’s position among the largest oil and gas producers in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and delivers an asset portfolio with significant scope for organic growth, NEO Energy said in a statement posted on its website.
Following the acquisition, the Zennor Petroleum team will now join NEO Energy, increasing overall headcount at the business to more than 180 people. The deal, alongside an ongoing acquisition of a package of assets from ExxonMobil, will increase NEO Energy’s production to around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, according to the company.
NEO Energy revealed that it was buying Zennor Petroleum back in March this year. The company noted at the time that the agreed terms included a total consideration of up to $625 million, including deferred and contingent payments. In February, NEO Energy and HitecVision signed a circa $1 billion agreement, which sees NEO Energy acquire a portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets in the Central and Northern North Sea from ExxonMobil.
“We are delighted to announce the completion of this transaction and to welcome the Zennor team to NEO,” Russ Alton, the chief executive officer of NEO Energy, said in a company statement.
“Our combined teams are very excited by the opportunities this portfolio of assets brings to NEO, as we further expand our operated position providing us with greater control and flexibility to maximize value,” he added.
“NEO has now firmly established its presence in the UKCS and is determined to lead the way for the sector through initiatives such as our recently published Low Carbon Transition Plan. We are focused on generating sustainable growth and maximising value from the UK’s offshore assets, whilst playing our part in reducing the carbon intensity of the sector,” Alton went on to say.
NEO Energy describes itself as an independent full-cycle North Sea operator in the UKCS, backed by HitecVision. Founded in July 2019, the company’s ambition is to be a leading producer in the UKCS, reaching 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot
- How Will USA Oil Production Evolve to 2023?
- Is the Oil Rally Set to Cool Off?
- North Sea Operator Extends Semisub Vessel Contract
- Maersk Drilling Secures $10.5MM Contract Extension
- 16-Well Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- Wood Becomes Steering Member of Hydrogen Council
- Shell Sees Opportunity as CCS Market Evolves
- Petronas Chairman to Retire
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Oil Sands Carbon Cuts Come with $60B Bill
- New Petrobras Boss Surprises Naysayers
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Eni Announces Significant Oil Find
- McDermott Wins New Subsea Customer
- Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot
- TechnipFMC Bags Significant Tullow Deal
- BP Awards Four-well Offshore Contract
- Saudi Aramco Extends Contract for Drilling Rig
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio