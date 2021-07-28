NECCUS Appoints Renewables Heavyweight as CEO

NECCUS, which counts several oil and gas companies as partners, has announced that it has appointed a renewables sector 'heavyweight' as its new chief executive.

NECCUS, which counts several oil and gas companies as partners, has announced that it has appointed a renewables sector "heavyweight" as its new chief executive.

The organization representing low carbon technology developers across Scotland has appointed Ronnie Quinn to the position, who will succeed Mike Smith. Quinn will take up the post in the autumn ahead of COP26 after leaving his current role as advisor to Norwegian Energy Partners. He previously held roles as the Chief Executive for Crown Estate Scotland and interim CEO for the Scottish Council for Development and Industry.

“This is a really exciting time for the sector with many opportunities as well as challenges,” said Quinn. “Thanks to Mike, NECCUS has been a key player in providing the joined up thinking that has taken us to the brink of a Carbon Capture and Storage project in Scotland, as well as enabling the use of hydrogen as an alternative to traditional energy sources,” he added.

“I am looking forward to working with the members to drive that vision forward so we can reduce the carbon emissions from industrial sources in Scotland and beyond,” Quinn went on to say.

Alan James, the chair of NECCUS, said, “we are delighted to be able to welcome Ronnie Quinn as our new CEO”.

“The wealth of experience he brings in helping energy markets and industrial sectors to evolve and grow will be vital in supporting NECCUS get to the next stage of its development,” James added.

The aim of NECCUS is to promote and champion industrial decarbonization across Scotland on behalf of its members through co-operation and collaboration, according to its website. The organization is currently leading the Scottish Net Zero Roadmap project, which is developing a roadmap towards decarbonization for around 30 industrial sites along the Scottish East Coast. It is also focusing on developing a Scottish Net Zero Infrastructure project alongside industrial partners such as SSE Thermal, National Grid, and Pale Blue Dot.

Companies supporting the NECCUS alliance include ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies, according to the organization’s website.

