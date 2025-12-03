Nearly 250 Energy Projects Gain EU PCI, PMI Status

The new list includes 113 electricity, smart electricity and offshore grid projects to accommodate the growing share of renewables.

The European Commission has listed 235 cross-border energy projects as Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs), only the second such list since its launch in 2023.

"The selected projects will be eligible to apply for EU financing from the Connecting Europe Facility and will benefit from expedited permitting and regulatory processes for swift execution and delivery", the Commission said in an online statement.

"These cross-projects will strengthen energy connectivity across the continent, bringing nearer the completion of the Energy Union. By allowing vital interconnections across the EU and with neighboring countries, these projects can play a strategic role in increasing EU's competitiveness, decarbonization and enhancing Europe's energy security and independence.

"According to a recent Commission study, investment needs in European energy infrastructure - electricity, hydrogen and CO2 networks - will near EUR 1.5 trillion [$1.75 trillion] from 2024 to 2040. This project lineup and the related expected investments volumes will contribute to reaching the needs identified for 2040".

The new list includes 113 electricity, smart electricity and offshore grid projects to accommodate the growing share of renewables; 100 hydrogen and electrolyzer projects; 17 carbon transport infrastructure projects; three smart gas grid projects to digitalize the natural gas network. The Commission has also retained two projects to link Malta and Cyprus to the gas network of mainland Europe.

The list will be submitted to the European Parliament and Council in the form of a Delegated Act for scrutiny, as mandated by the Trans-European Networks for Energy Regulation. "Both co-legislators have two months to either accept or reject the list in full but may not amend it", the Commission said. "This process can be extended by two months, if requested by the co-legislators.

"Once the list is adopted, the Commission will further reinforce its work with project promoters and member states to help ensure that the selected projects are implemented as smoothly and as rapidly as possible".

PCIs are cross-border infrastructure projects to link the energy systems of European Union countries and achieve the 27-member bloc's climate goals. PMIs have the same objectives but cover projects between EU and non-EU countries.

"The list adopted today is the second Union list of PCIs and PMIs established under the revised Trans-European Networks for Energy Regulation from 2022, shifting focus away from fossil fuels toward low-carbon, resilient and efficient cross-border infrastructures", the Commission said.

"The regulation sets the criteria to support cross-border energy infrastructure projects that can help the Union achieve its climate and energy goal of climate-neutrality by 2050. Such lists are adopted every two years, following extensive stakeholder consultation in region-specific groups and public consultations.

"The Connecting Europe Facility instrument has provided EUR 8 billion for flagship projects since 2014. A prime example of cross-border landmark projects include the Baltic synchronization, through which the Baltic states have regained independence from Russia's electricity grid, fully embedding the three countries in the EU energy system.

"As part of the 2028-2034 Multi-annual Financial Framework, the Commission proposed a five-fold increase of the CEF Energy budget from EUR 5.84 billion to EUR 29.91 billion".

