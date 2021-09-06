Near 90 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Down

Around 88.32 percent of oil production and 82.72 percent of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in on September 5.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimated that approximately 88.32 percent of oil production and 82.72 percent of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) remained shut in on September 5, as a result of storm Ida.

According to the BSEE, the percentages amount to over 1.6 million barrels of oil per day and more than 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day. A total of 104 production platforms remained evacuated as of Sunday, equating to 18.57 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, as did five non-dynamically positioned rigs, which is equivalent to 45.45 percent of the 11 rigs of this type currently operating in the GOM. A total of three dynamically positioned rigs remained off location.

“The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to platforms and rigs after the storm,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website. “The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal,” the BSEE added.

“Facilities are being inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online,” the BSEE went on to say.

On September 5, the BSEE noted that it will continue to update evacuation and shut-in statistics each day, as appropriate.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has now stopped showing notifications for storm Ida. Two other weather patterns are currently being tracked by the NHC though, including Hurricane Larry, which is forecasted to approach Bermuda during the next few days as a “large and powerful hurricane”, according to the NHC. The other pattern comprises “disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula,” the NHC highlighted. At the time of writing, this pattern has a zero percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, the NHC outlined.

