Near 20 Million Car Journeys Expected During Jubilee Holiday
The extra-long Jubilee bank holiday weekend will see drivers make an estimated 19.5 million leisure journeys by car, research from RAC Breakdown has suggested.
Around 3.6 million leisure trips by car are expected to be made on the Friday bank holiday (June 3), according to a study of 1,460 drivers’ travel plans, with bank holiday Thursday touted as the next likely busiest day at 3.3 million journeys followed by both Saturday and the Wednesday preceding the bank holidays at 2.6 million each. An additional five million will use their cars at some point over the full five days, the RAC highlighted.
Separate research by the RAC has revealed that more than a third of drivers (37 percent) plan to stay close to home over the bank holiday rather than drive a considerable distance. Of these, 11 percent say they won’t be driving far due to the high price of fuel, the research outlined.
“Drivers clearly see a double bank holiday this close to the summer as a gift with … millions eager to make the most of it – although many appear keen to keep their car journeys short, perhaps mixing a daytrip or two with a Jubilee celebration at home,” RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said in a company statement.
“The fact the bank holidays coincide with the end of half-term in many places has the potential to put some extra pressure on the road network, so planning a journey carefully is important to beat the worst of any queues,” he added in the statement.
The RAC’s fuel price watch, which was last updated on May 30, puts unleaded fuel at 173.02 pence ($2.18) per liter and diesel at 182.58 pence ($2.30) per liter. Both of these prices are “likely to rise” however, the RAC warns on its website.
Earlier this month, the RAC highlighted that diesel prices in the UK had reached a record high of 180.29 pence ($2.21) per liter and warned that the price per liter for petrol cars was “fast approaching” record levels of 167.3 pence ($2.05) per liter.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Gazprom Suspends Gas to Important Energy Supply Link
- EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil
- Gasoline Prices Hit Record Highs Over Memorial Day Weekend
- Cenovus Restarts West White Rose Project After Two-Year Break
- Spirit Completes Norwegian Assets And Statfjord Stake Sale For $1B+
- Fugro To Work On Vito Transport And Installation
- Near 20 Million Car Journeys Expected During Jubilee Holiday
- Oil Market Strains Emerge
- i3 Tags Petrofac For More Serenity Field Work
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports
- World's Oil Growth Engine Is About to Slow
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Saudi Arabia Making $1B From Oil Exports Every Day
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- U.S. Announces First Ever Offshore Wind Sale On Pacific Coast
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear