Near 20 Million Car Journeys Expected During Jubilee Holiday

The extra-long Jubilee bank holiday weekend will see drivers make an estimated 19.5 million leisure journeys by car, research from RAC Breakdown has suggested.

Around 3.6 million leisure trips by car are expected to be made on the Friday bank holiday (June 3), according to a study of 1,460 drivers’ travel plans, with bank holiday Thursday touted as the next likely busiest day at 3.3 million journeys followed by both Saturday and the Wednesday preceding the bank holidays at 2.6 million each. An additional five million will use their cars at some point over the full five days, the RAC highlighted.

Separate research by the RAC has revealed that more than a third of drivers (37 percent) plan to stay close to home over the bank holiday rather than drive a considerable distance. Of these, 11 percent say they won’t be driving far due to the high price of fuel, the research outlined.

“Drivers clearly see a double bank holiday this close to the summer as a gift with … millions eager to make the most of it – although many appear keen to keep their car journeys short, perhaps mixing a daytrip or two with a Jubilee celebration at home,” RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said in a company statement.

“The fact the bank holidays coincide with the end of half-term in many places has the potential to put some extra pressure on the road network, so planning a journey carefully is important to beat the worst of any queues,” he added in the statement.

The RAC’s fuel price watch, which was last updated on May 30, puts unleaded fuel at 173.02 pence ($2.18) per liter and diesel at 182.58 pence ($2.30) per liter. Both of these prices are “likely to rise” however, the RAC warns on its website.

Earlier this month, the RAC highlighted that diesel prices in the UK had reached a record high of 180.29 pence ($2.21) per liter and warned that the price per liter for petrol cars was “fast approaching” record levels of 167.3 pence ($2.05) per liter.

