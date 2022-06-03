Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
Marketed natural gas production from the Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico reached a new annual high of 16.7 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The EIA stated that the annual marketed natural gas production in the Permian Basin has been rising steadily since 2012.
The Permian Basin is the second-largest shale gas-producing region in the United States after the Appalachian Basin – spanning Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio – which produced, on average, 34.8 Bcf/d of marketed natural gas in 2021.
Unlike in the Appalachian Basin, where natural gas is produced from natural gas wells, most of the natural gas production in the Permian Basin is associated gas produced from oil wells. As a result, producers in the Permian Basin respond to fluctuations in the crude oil price in planning their exploration and production activities, including whether to deploy drilling rigs or take rigs out of operation.
Amid elevated crude oil prices from mid-2017 to the end of 2019, the number of drilling rigs operating in the Permian Basin remained high and peaked at an average of 492 rigs in November 2018. Crude oil prices and rigs both declined in 2020.
In 2021, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price increased steadily, averaging $68 per barrel for the year compared with $39/bbl in 2020, and has continued to increase in 2022. Over the same period, the number of rigs operating in the basin has also been rising.
Additions of pipeline takeaway capacity facilitate natural gas production and its delivery to market. Pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin is estimated to be 18 Bcf/d as of May 2022, according to PointLogic.
Three new projects, with a total of 5.5 Bcf/d of takeaway capacity, came online in 2021 – Kinder Morgan Energy Partners’ Permian Highway Pipeline in January, WhiteWater’s Whistler Pipeline in July, and Summit Midstream Partners’ Double E Pipeline in November.
The additional capacity allows producers to send natural gas to demand centers in Mexico and along the Texas Gulf Coast, including LNG export terminals.
Several pipeline projects have been announced recently that would add nearly 5.0 Bcf/d of pipeline takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin by the end of 2024. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, WhiteWater, and Summit Midstream Partners have announced expansion projects on their respective 2021 pipeline projects, collectively totaling 1.8 Bcf/d of additional capacity.
Also, Kinder Morgan plans to expand the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, adding 0.6 Bcf/d of capacity by the end of 2023 while EnLink Midstream reached an FID to construct the Matterhorn Express Pipeline which would add 2.5 Bcf/d of takeaway capacity by the fourth quarter of 2024.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- Equinor Restarts Production From Hammerfest LNG Plant
- Saudis To Make Oil-Output Hike But Keep Russia Close
- NY To Reach Climate Goals With 22 New Renewable Energy Plants
- Aquadrill Reactivating Rig Duo For Work Off India, Thailand
- Aker BP Makes Minor Oil Discovery Near Valhall Field
- Aker Solutions To Carry On Work On ConocoPhillips North Sea Assets
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- G7 Urges OPEC to Pump More Oil
- Gazprom Suspends Gas to Important Energy Supply Link
- Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
- BP To Review Investment Plans As UK Adopts Oil Windfall Tax
- USA Rig Count Drops
- How Will UK Windfall Tax Hit Big Oil Cash Flows?
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers