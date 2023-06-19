NATO to Build Center for Pipeline Protection

NATO has agreed to establish a center to protect critical undersea infrastructure such as pipelines citing risks of Russian sabotage.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has agreed to establish a center to protect critical undersea infrastructure such as pipelines citing risks of attack by Russia.

The Maritime Centre for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure will rise in London “to bring together different Allies to share information, share best practices, and to be able to react if something abnormal happens”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference Friday after a meeting of the coalition’s defense ministers in Brussels.

Though not explicitly blaming Russia for last year’s apparent Nord Stream sabotage, NATO has warned of a strong response against attacks on allies’ critical maritime assets.

“So we know that Russia has the capacity to map, but also potentially to conduct actions against critical infrastructure… This is about gas pipelines, oil pipelines, but not least thousands of kilometers of Internet cables, which is [sic] so critical for our modern societies - for financial transaction, for communications, and this is in the North Sea, in the Baltic Sea, but across the whole Atlantic, the Mediterranean Sea”, Stoltenberg said.

Besides pooling government efforts, the center also seeks to boost cooperation with the private sector on safeguarding undersea infrastructure.

Most of the infrastructure “is owned and operated by the private sector and they also have a lot of capabilities, to protect, to do repair and so on”, Stoltenberg said.

The United Kingdom, which will host the center at the NATO Maritime Command in Northwood, said in a press release, “The center will result in better coordination between allies and with industry to share expertise, creating a NATO-wide picture of the threat and best way to tackle the challenges including best practice and innovative technologies, such as the UK’s two Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance (MROS) ships – the first of which, HMS Proteus, is due to sail shortly”.

NATO early this year launched the so-called Critical Undersea Infrastructure Coordination Cell.

To rise at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, the cell will “enable better coordination between key military and civilian stakeholders and with industry, on an issue that is vital to our security”, Hans-Werner Wiermann, former director-general of NATO’s International Military Staff, said in a NATO media release February 15.

That announcement said the “Nord Stream sabotage has highlighted the vulnerability of undersea energy pipelines and communication cables”.

“In response, NATO Allies have significantly increased their military presence around key infrastructure, including with ships and patrol aircraft”, it added. “In January, NATO and the EU also set up a joint task force to protect critical infrastructure.”

Nord Stream Attack

Nine months since owner Nord Stream AG first reported the damage on the Baltic Sea gas conveyor, it remains unclear who was behind the attack with Moscow adamant it had nothing to do with the targeting of an asset majority-owned by the Russian state.

The prosecutor overseeing a Swedish probe had acknowledged the “detonations” that hit both Nord Stream pipelines, which partly lie in Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones, may have been orchestrated by a government.

“We got a pretty clear picture at the scene of the crime of who carried it out”, Mats Ljungqvist told Russian state media TASS in comments about Stockholm’s update on the investigation April 10. “It cannot be ruled out that there are some private individuals who may have been the perpetrators. Still, our main lead is, of course, that a government is behind it - directly or indirectly.”

The Danish Energy Agency said March 29 citing the Defense Ministry local authorities had recovered an empty smoke buoy near pipeline two with the presence of a Nord Stream AG representative.

Russia has pressed the two countries, as well as Germany, to allow it to participate in fact-finding missions into the attack.

Russia “intended to persist in its effort to compel the authorities in the FRG [Federal Republic of Germany], Denmark and Sweden to conduct an objective and comprehensive investigation into the sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines with the mandatory inclusion of Russia”, said a statement by Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry May 25.

The operator is 51 percent held by Russian majority state-owned Gazprom PJSC. Germany’s PEGI/E.ON and Wintershall Dea AG own 15.5 percent each. The Netherlands’ N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie and France’s ENGIE hold nine percent each.

Nord Stream, stretching a total of 760.56 miles (1,224 kilometers) between exporter Russia and destination Germany, have a combined annual capacity of around 1.94 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic meters) of gas, according to the Nord Stream AG website. That capacity is “enough to satisfy the energy demand of more than 26 million European households”, the site says.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said February 8, citing an anonymous “source with direct knowledge of the operational planning”, the USA had orchestrated the sabotage with help from the Norwegian navy.

He has said Washington saw the infrastructure as a means for Russia to hold European allies hostage to energy exports.

In the theory he published on Substack.com, Hersh said the attack authorized by President Joe Biden had been executed through remotely triggered explosives planted June 2022 “under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22”.

The White House and the Pentagon dismissed the claims in comments to TASS the same day Hersh released the article.

NATO has not officially blamed Russia or the USA, which is one of the now 31 allies in NATO. Finland, which borders Russia, has become the latest member this year, having been alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage”, it said in a statement September 29, 2022 days after the attack. “These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage.”

“We support the investigations underway to determine the origin of the damage”, NATO added.

Stoppage of Gas Supply

The attack happened some months after Nord Stream resumed supply to Europe after closing for what the operator said was maintenance, according to a July 21, 2022 statement by Nord Stream AG.

TASS said May 19 Nord Stream remains closed: “Pumping through the Nord Stream pipeline was completely suspended.”

Amid trade sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s war, Russia lost its place as the EU’s top natural gas exporter 2022, though it still accounted for 15.3 percent of the region’s imports that year, according to a bulletin update May 3 by the EU statistics agency Eurostat.

