National Grid Unveils New Plan for Anglo-Dutch Cable Link

National Grid PLC on Thursday announced route changes for the proposed LionLink cable to the Netherlands, a project with TenneT BV.

The interconnector is designed to carry up to two gigawatts of wind electricity, enough for about 2.5 million British homes, according to National Grid. LionLink would connect a wind farm offshore the Netherlands to the Dutch and UK grids, with a targeted start of operation in 2032, National Grid says on the project webpage.

The power transmission and distribution operator said in an online statement Thursday it would launch an eight-week public consultation for its new plan for the cable to start underground in Suffolk's Walberswick, "a decision made following an assessment of the environment and local residents’ concerns around access constraints and traffic impacts".

"An alternative underground HVDC [high-voltage direct current] cable corridor to the north of Southwold was discounted following the consultations", National Grid said.

"NGV is also working closely with local authorities to ensure no construction takes place on the beach, and there is no visible infrastructure once the project is complete", it added, referring to National Grid Ventures, its unit tasked with building and operating LionLink.

"84 percent of the UK section of the LionLink cable will be offshore, and all onshore sections will be buried underground".

The new plan was based on non-statutory consultations in 2022 and 2023, LionLink project director Gareth Burden said.

"We are coordinating with other developers in Suffolk on a regular basis so that where possible, we can work together to ensure construction is carried out in manageable sections, and we can avoid long-term disruption in any one area", Burden added.

National Grid noted, "LionLink is set to be one of the first projects of its kind, helping to shape the future of offshore renewable energy by combining wind generation and cross-border interconnection in a single, integrated project".

"At present, offshore wind farms and international interconnectors operate independently, each requiring their own separate connection to land", it said. "LionLink reduces the number of individual shore landings, cuts infrastructure costs and supports a more resilient, flexible energy system".

It said the series of public consultation would be held at venues near the proposed route between January 24 and February 28, as well as online on February 4 and March 3.

