National Grid Connects UK's Largest BESS to Tilbury Substation

The 300-megawatt Thurrock Storage project is now delivering electricity flexibly to the network across London and the South East.

The United Kingdom’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) has been connected to its transmission network at the Tilbury substation in Essex by National Grid plc.

The 300-megawatt (MW) Thurrock Storage project, developed by Statera Energy, is now delivering electricity flexibly to the network across London and the South East, the electricity and natural gas utility said in a media release.

Thurrock Storage, with a total capacity of 600 megawatt hours, can supply power to approximately 680,000 homes. It helps balance supply and demand by absorbing excess clean electricity and releasing it instantly when needed by the grid. To support this, the National Grid said it upgraded the Tilbury substation by installing new protection and control systems, ensuring the regional network can handle the battery’s substantial additional load safely.

The substation previously served the coal-fired Tilbury A and B power stations on adjacent land before their demolition, so the connection of the Thurrock Storage facility marks a symbolic transition from coal to clean electricity at the site, the utility said.

“Battery storage plays a vital role in Britain’s clean energy transition. Connecting Thurrock Storage, the UK’s biggest battery, to our transmission network marks a significant step on that journey”, John Twomey, director of customer and network development at National Grid Electricity Transmission, said. “Our Tilbury substation once served a coal plant, and with battery connections like this, it’s today helping to power a more sustainable future for the region and the country.”

National Grid said it is continuing work at Tilbury substation to connect the 450-MW Thurrock Flexible Generation facility, another Statera project that is set to support the energy needs of the region.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com