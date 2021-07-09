Namibia Govt Grants Onshore Seismic Permit

Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism last week issued a 2D seismic permit for the onshore Kavango Basin in the country’s northeastern corner, Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (ReconAfrica) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reported Wednesday.

ReconAfrica, which secured the environmental clearance certificate (ECC) along with Namibian national oil company NAMCOR, noted in an emailed statement to Rigzone that it will conduct the seismic program in Petroleum Exploration License No. 73 in the southwestern African country’s Kavango East and West regions. The Canada-based company noted that it expects acquisition of the initial 280-mile (450-kilometer) 2D program to commence in the third week of July and last 6-8 weeks.

“Now that the first two wells have successfully established an active conventional petroleum system in the Kavango basin, we are moving to the next phase of the exploration process: acquisition, processing, and interpretation of the first regional seismic grid in this newly identified sedimentary basin,” remarked ReconAfrica CEO Scot Evans. “The program will provide the regional geologic structural and stratigraphic framework and identify conventional hydrocarbon accumulations, with the goal of commercializing this potential major source of energy for Namibia.”

As Rigzone reported in early May, drilling was underway on 6-1 – ReconAfrica’s second Kavango well – after the company had made its first discovery (the 6-2 well) in mid-April. This week, the firm stated that it expects to reach total depth on 6-1 by July 11 and will begin logging and coring operations immediately afterward using Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) technology.

ReconAfrica noted that, following a competitive bidding process, it selected Canadian geophysical contractor Polaris Natural Resources, Inc. to conduct the 2D seismic program. The company added that all three of Polaris’ “Explorer 860 Accelerated Weight Drop” seismic source units have already arrived at the geophysical firm’s new base in Rundu, Namibia.

Polaris expects to hire approximately 100 local personnel with line crew training for the low-impact seismic program, which will be conducted along existing roadways during daylight hours to minimize wildlife disturbance, pointed out ReconAfrica.

“The acquisition plan is progressing very well for a successful recording launch in mid-July,” commented Joe Little, Polaris’ chief operating officer. “Given our past success with the environmentally friendly Explorer 860 source units on past projects in Africa and given the very high-resolution parameters designed by ReconAfrica’s seismic team, we anticipate getting excellent data results on the project.”

