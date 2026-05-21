Naftogaz Wins Foreign Court Order to Enforce $1.4B Claims against Gazprom

The Astana International Financial Center Court - not part of Kazakhstan's judicial system - allowed Naftogaz to enforce a $1.4-billion international arbitration award against Gazprom in the country.

The Astana International Financial Center Court has allowed Naftogaz Group to enforce a $1.4-billion international arbitration award against PJSC Gazprom in Kazakhstan.

The claims stem from the Russian state-owned company's purported failure to pay Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz under the Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Agreement.

"This is the first public foreign court decision recognizing and granting permission to enforce this arbitration award against Gazprom in the territory of a separate state", Naftogaz said in an online statement.

The court says it is separate from the judicial system of Kazakhstan. It presides over - as per its words - "disputes in which all parties agree to give the Court jurisdiction".

Naftogaz had been obligated to organize the transit of gas for Gazprom under the 2019 agreement until the agreement expired at the start of 2025.

"In May 2022, due to actions by Russian occupying forces, it became impossible to organize gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point. Despite this, Naftogaz Group continued to provide gas transit services provided for under the Agreement through the Sudzha entry point", Naftogaz said.

"Nevertheless, Gazprom refused to pay fully for gas transportation organization services, thereby breaching its contractual obligations".

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That led Naftogaz to seek arbitration in Switzerland under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce, as provided for under the gas transit deal, according to Naftogaz.

"In June 2025, the arbitral tribunal seated in Switzerland issued its Final Award, finding Gazprom fully liable for failing to fulfill its obligations and determining that there were no valid grounds for non-payment", Naftogaz said. "The tribunal ordered Gazprom to pay the outstanding debt for gas transportation organization services, as well as interest and arbitration costs.

"In January 2026, the Swiss Federal Tribunal dismissed Gazprom's appeal, thereby finally confirming the validity of the award.

"As Gazprom has failed to comply with its obligations voluntarily, Naftogaz Group is pursuing an international asset recovery campaign across multiple jurisdictions".

Gazprom and the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry have yet to reply to Rigzone's comment requests.

In a separate case against Gazprom, Naftogaz said last year it had won Austrian and French court rulings to enforce an arbitration award of about $5 billion. In April 2023 Naftogaz won compensation before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague over what the company said was Russia's "illegal expropriation" of its assets in Crimea shortly after Moscow annexed the peninsula in 2014.

The District Court of the Inner City of Vienna allowed Naftogaz to seize Russian assets in Austria to help realize those claims, Naftogaz said August 4, 2025.

"In particular, the court authorized the encumbrance of over 20 real estate properties owned by Russia in Austria, which will be sold through auction", Naftogaz said then. "These assets alone are estimated to be worth more than EUR 120 million [$139.32 million].

"Similar legal actions are ongoing in other jurisdictions".

Meanwhile under the Paris Judicial Court’s grant of a leave to enforce, Naftogaz said April 17, 2025 it had "registered mortgages" on several Russian state-owned assets in France valued over EUR 120 million.

Gazprom and the Russian authorities have not responded to Rigzone's comment requests on the rulings.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com