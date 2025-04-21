Naftogaz Wins Court Order to Enforce Crimea Claims in France

A French court allowed Naftogaz to seize Russian assets in French territory as part of the Ukrainian oil and gas company's international efforts to realize a $5 billion arbitral award.

A French court has allowed Naftogaz Group to seize Russian assets in French territory as part of the Ukrainian oil and gas company’s international efforts to realize a $5 billion arbitral award relating to Naftogaz assets in Crimea.

In 2023 Naftogaz won compensation before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague over Russia’s seizure of the company’s assets when Moscow annexed the peninsula in 2014.

“The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of the Netherlands recently dismissed the cassation appeal of the Russian Federation to overturn the tribunal’s partial award on jurisdiction and merits”, Naftogaz said in an online statement announcing the Paris Judicial Court’s grant of a leave to enforce, or exequatur.

“Notwithstanding the tribunal’s award and the Dutch Supreme Court’s judgment, Russia has refused to pay Naftogaz the amount due. Naftogaz has therefore launched an international enforcement effort, seeking to enforce the award in countries where Russia holds assets”.

Naftogaz said it has “registered mortgages” on several Russian state-owned assets in France valued over EUR 120 million ($136.47 million), in enforcement of the French decision.

“Our team is pursuing every available legal avenue to enforce the award and ensure Russia is held accountable for its unlawful actions”, said Naftogaz acting chair Roman Chumak.

“Naftogaz continues to coordinate enforcement efforts across multiple jurisdictions, with successful actions already underway in the United Kingdom and Finland”, Chumak added.

The Russian government has yet to reply to Rigzone’s requests for comment about the French ruling.

Paris-based Le 16 Law represented Naftogaz without charge, Naftogaz said.

Meanwhile in Ukraine Naftogaz has reported continued Russian attacks on the company’s infrastructure. According to a report by Ukraine, the United Nations, the World Bank and the European Commission, Ukraine’s energy and extractives sector needed $68 billion for reconstruction and recovery from damages sustained between February 2022, when Russia launched its war, and December 2024.

Naftogaz has said despite the attacks it continues to be a key contributor to Ukraine’s budget. It paid UAH 88.6 billion ($2.14 billion) in taxes in 2024. Additionally it remitted UAH 15.7 billion in dividends to the state for last year, as reported by the company January 10, 2025.

Naftogaz’s latest earnings report showed it had generated UAH 24.4 billion in net consolidated profit for the first half of 2024, up nearly four times compared to the same period 2023.

Naftogaz’s consolidated operating profit for January-June 2024 was UAH 28.9 billion, more than double the UAH 14 billion logged for the same period 2023.

“Naftogaz Group's significant improvements in financial results were driven primarily by increased revenues from the sale of gas, oil, petroleum products, and natural gas distribution services”, it said September 26, 2024.

Naftogaz ended the period with UAH 227.86 billion in current assets including UAH 86.17 billion in cash and bank balances. Its current liabilities stood at UAH 144.83 billion including UAH 50.15 billion in borrowings.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com