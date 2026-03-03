Naftogaz to Import US LNG via Lithuanian Terminal

'The Klaipeda terminal deliveries complement existing LNG import routes and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's gas supply, reducing dependence on individual routes and increasing the flexibility of the system'.

Naftogaz Group has secured the services of another terminal, this time in Lithuania, for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Ukraine.

Lithuania's state-owned integrated energy services provider Ignitis Group signed a deal to deliver a cargo of United States-produced LNG amounting to 90 million cubic meters (3.18 billion cubic feet) to Ukraine's state-owned integrated energy company Naftogaz.

The cargo would be received at the Baltic terminal of Klaipeda and delivered to Ukraine by March 2026, according to an online statement by Ignitis. AB KN Energies operates the terminal, which includes the floating storage and regasification unit Independence.

"The Klaipeda LNG terminal is one of the most actively used in Europe; through it, we can contribute to a reliable gas supply and strengthen the energy security of our partners in Ukraine", Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We aim to build on the experience of LNG supplies through the Lithuanian 'Independence' terminal and turn it into a stable, long-term LNG supply option via the regional supply corridor we have initiated - the Amber Gas Corridor", the minister added.

Launched November 2025, the Amber Gas Corridor uses existing gas infrastructure to connect the Baltic, Finnish and Polish gas markets.

Ignitis chief executive Darius Maikštėnas said, "By enabling our first delivery of LNG to Ukraine, we are demonstrating how regional infrastructure and trusted partnerships can provide real, practical support in times of need".

Naftogaz said separately, "The Klaipėda terminal deliveries complement existing LNG import routes and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's gas supply, reducing dependence on individual routes and increasing the flexibility of the system".

"Naftogaz continues to work with international partners to attract additional gas volumes to ensure stable heating seasons and strengthen Ukraine’s energy security", it added.

Earlier in February Naftogaz said it was to receive LNG via a terminal in Germany for the first time, opening up a new route for the import of gas into Ukraine

"LNG will be sourced from the U.S. and supplied in Germany by the multi-energy company TotalEnergies", Naftogaz said in a press release February 23, without disclosing the volume. "After LNG is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, the gas will be delivered via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine where it will be available for Naftogaz to meet the country's needs during February".

Also last month Naftogaz said it had taken delivery of its first cargo of U.S. LNG in 2026, under a partnership with Poland's majority state-owned ORLEN SA.

"The volume delivered is almost 100 million cubic meters - enough to provide gas to about 700,000 families for one month during the winter period", Naftogaz said February 4.

"The LNG tanker was en route for 20 days. The gas was received in late January at the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie (Poland)", it said.

"Total US LNG supplies to Ukraine could reach one billion cubic meters in 2026", Naftogaz added.

