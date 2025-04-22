Naftogaz Secures 14 Bcf of Gas for Heating Season

'Since the beginning of the year, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been contracted... 400 million cubic meters will be delivered to Ukraine as part of the winter readiness plan'.

Naftogaz Group said Monday it has contracted 400 million cubic meters (14.13 billion cubic feet) of natural gas for next winter.

“Since the beginning of the year, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been contracted: 800 million cubic meters were urgently imported early in the year, 400 million cubic meters will be delivered to Ukraine as part of the winter readiness plan”, acting chair Roman Chumak said in an online statement. “In addition, Naftogaz purchased 300 million cubic meters of LNG from ORLEN”.

The state-owned oil and gas company earlier signed an LNG cooperation deal with Poland’s majority state-owned ORLEN SA to help Ukraine diversify its energy supply. “The agreement is a framework arrangement aimed at strengthening cooperation to enhance Ukraine’s energy security through the diversification of gas supply sources and routes to the country”, ORLEN said in a press release March 7.

In Monday’s update Chumak added a further 1 billion cubic meters would “soon” be imported into Ukraine using EUR 430 million ($494.34 million) from Norway and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

On March 26 Norway and the EBRD announced EUR 139 million in Norwegian funding for Naftogaz, to be channeled via the bank.

Of that, EUR 85 million would be spent on buying gas. “Norway will also provide a grant of EUR 53.6 million to the company, after agreeing to repurpose the first-loss risk cover provided to Naftogaz under a recently repaid EUR 200 million EBRD loan”, the EBRD said in a statement. “This will bring total Norwegian grant support for Naftogaz’s gas imports in 2025 to EUR138.6 million.

“The funding will be channeled through the EBRD Crisis Response Special Fund (CRSF) to support the Bank’s operations in reinforcing energy security in Ukraine and will accompany a deal with Naftogaz that is expected to be signed at the beginning of April.

“It will raise the total grant support from Norway via the CRSF to Naftogaz to over NOK 3.6 billion (EUR 330 million)”.

Chumak also said Monday, “The company is also in talks with the Government and international financial institutions to raise an additional EUR 1 billion to buy over 2 billion cubic meters of gas”.

Additionally Naftogaz is working to enable this year an additional 177 megawatts of capacity for backup power, enough to supply more than 500,000 Ukrainians, according to Chumak.

“Ahead lay a third wartime winter, the halt of gas transit, and intensified shelling of critical infrastructure”, Naftogaz said, assuring it has intensified efforts to secure energy supply.

