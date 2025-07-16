Naftogaz Partners with Baker Hughes to Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector

'The ultimate goal of our companies is to contribute to the energy security and decarbonization of Ukraine's energy sector and support the eventual reconstruction of the country's economy through reliable and modern energy solutions'.

Naftogaz Group has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baker Hughes Co. to strengthen Ukraine’s energy sector.

Naftogaz said in a media release that the two companies would explore new technical, operational, and commercial opportunities in key energy segments, including oil and gas extraction, transportation, storage, and processing, as well as geothermal projects, carbon capture technologies, and electricity generation.

“Naftogaz Group is building collaboration frameworks that help Ukraine overcome wartime challenges, implement modern energy solutions, and strengthen energy independence. Baker Hughes has global expertise across the energy value chain, and we see great potential in this cooperation”, Sergii Koretskyi, Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz, said.

The collaboration will encompass a range of services and equipment vital for drilling and well construction.

Additionally, Naftogaz said the cooperation targets critical advancements in environmental sustainability, focusing on solutions for emission reduction, carbon capture projects, and the development of hydrogen and geothermal energy initiatives.

The partnership will also extend to enhancing digital services, automation, and analytics within operations, as well as providing specialized equipment for subsurface activities and production processes and developing software for asset management and drilling optimization.

Naftogaz said that Baker Hughes signed a separate MoU with Naftogaz’s JSC Ukrtransgaz to assess the potential to leverage Baker Hughes’ gas technology equipment portfolio for underground gas storage and power generation projects in Ukraine.

“Baker Hughes is committed to supporting Naftogaz Group and companies in Ukraine with its energy technology solutions portfolio and expertise. The ultimate goal of our companies is to contribute to the energy security and decarbonization of Ukraine’s energy sector and support the eventual reconstruction of the country’s economy through reliable and modern energy solutions”, Paolo Noccioni, President of Baker Hughes’ Nuovo Pignone, said.

