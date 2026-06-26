Naftogaz, Orlen Ink New LNG, Decarbonization Agreements

'The first agreement provides for assessing opportunities to increase gas supply volumes and jointly use regasification terminals and gas transmission infrastructure across the Baltic region, Central and Eastern Europe'.

ORLEN SA and Naftogaz Group have executed two new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Ukraine and pursuing energy transition initiatives.

"The first agreement provides for assessing opportunities to increase gas supply volumes and jointly use regasification terminals and gas transmission infrastructure across the Baltic region, Central and Eastern Europe", Ukrainian state-owned integrated energy company Naftogaz said in a press release. "This cooperation will help expand gas supply routes to Ukraine, enhance their flexibility, and provide broader access to the global LNG market".

Naftogaz chief executive Sergii Koretskyi said, "Amid the ongoing war, reliable, flexible, and diversified gas supplies remain essential for Ukraine’s energy security".

The second MoU "covers emissions reduction including methane emissions, improvements in energy efficiency, the mobilization of green financing, and the preparation of reporting in line with European standards", Naftogaz said.

Late last year the two companies executed an agreement under which Poland's state-backed ORLEN would deliver 300 million cubic meters (10.59 billion cubic feet) of United States LNG to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2026.

ORLEN had already sold 600 million cubic meters of gas to Ukraine under an LNG partnership with Naftogaz launched 2025, ORLEN said in an online statement November 21, 2025 announcing the 300 MMcm contract.

Along with the additional LNG volumes, "[O]ur partners together with Poland’s export credit agency KUKE are providing us with a credit facility for post-payment of delivered volumes, which helps to cover the current liquidity gap", Koretskyi said at the time.

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New Polish LNG Terminal

Earlier this week Polish state-owned gas transmission and storage operator Gaz System SA said it has secured more than enough customer commitments to build Poland's third LNG receiving terminal.

"We are consistently strengthening Poland's position in the regional gas market, and today we have the opportunity to create one of the most important gateways to the global LNG market in Central and Eastern Europe", Gaz System said in a media release Tuesday.

Oversubscription led Gaz System to raise the FSRU 2 project's regasification capacity from 4.5 billion cubic meters (158.92 billion cubic feet) a year to 6.1 billion cubic meters a year.

"Gaz System has allocated regasification capacity to four entities. For the first time in history, more than a single entity has secured access to the LNG infrastructure managed by Gaz System as a result of the Open Season procedure", it said, without disclosing the winning bidders.

"Furthermore, following the decision on increasing the regasification capacity of the FSRU 2 terminal, in the future the facility will still provide free slots for booking to market participants.

"A total of 47 slots per year have been contracted for the period 2030-2039 and respective 35 slots for the period 2040-2044. Following the increase in the technical capacity of the FSRU 2 terminal to 58 slots, the total allocated capacity will reach 74 percent over the entire service period".

Along with the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, which started operations 2016, and FSRU 1, scheduled to go online 2028, FSRU 2 will give Poland over 20 billion cubic meters of annual regasification capacity, Gaz System said.

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