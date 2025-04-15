Nabors Extends Corva Co-op to Advance Drilling's Digital Transformation

Nabors Drilling Technologies has extended its strategic alliance with Corva AI aiming to expedite the digital transformation in the drilling industry.

Nabors Drilling Technologies has extended its strategic alliance with Corva AI aiming to expedite the digital transformation in the drilling industry. Nabors said in a media release that it is extending the collaboration with Corva into the RigCLOUD platform to advance drilling intelligence and broaden industry impact.

“RigCLOUD Powered by Corva” represents a comprehensive drilling intelligence solution designed to integrate Nabors’ edge and cloud computing capabilities with Corva’s AI-driven analytics. By utilizing Corva’s Platform-as-a-Service and drilling solutions, Nabors intends to broaden its operational scope across various data residency jurisdictions and hasten its expansion into new markets by enhancing services for exploration and production customers as well as third-party drilling contractors.

“The expansion of our existing strategic alliance, integrating the RigCLOUD ecosystem with Corva, marks a significant next step in our digital strategy”, Subodh Saxena, Senior Vice President of Canrig and Nabors Drilling Solutions, said. “By combining RigCLOUD rig instrumentation and drilling automation apps with Corva’s industry-leading AI analytics, we are defining the future of drilling intelligence”.

Furthermore, Nabors said the solution will enhance real-time data processing, predictive insights, and performance optimization, giving operators and contractors the ability to improve decision-making and maximize efficiency.

Nabors said the technology solution is designed to unify rig and remote operations through real-time data processing and cloud integration, enabling immediate, on-site drilling insights via Corva applications when connectivity allows. This flexible system allows customers to utilize RigCLOUD and Corva separately or in conjunction, with potential integration of the SmartROS operating system for enhanced automation.

“We’ve reached a new milestone with Nabors, unifying edge and cloud solutions into a single platform that streamlines workflows and enhances operations across any rig fleet. Together, we’re setting new standards for drilling efficiency,” Ryan Dawson, Founder and CEO at Corva, said.

Furthermore, Nabors and Corva will collaborate on developing AI and machine learning tools, aiming to expand their market reach among exploration and production companies and third-party drilling contractors, Nabors said in its media release.

