N. American Rig Count Falls by 34 Week on Week
The North America rig count is down 34 rigs from the previous week to 996, with oil rigs up four to 67, gas rigs down one at 109, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to the latest numbers from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the North America rig count is down 220 rigs from last year's 1,216, with oil rigs down 152, gas rigs down 84, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.
The offshore rig count is up one to 23 and also up one rig year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 37 rigs from last week to 203, with oil rigs down 29 to 134 and gas rigs down eight to 69. The region is up 14 total rigs from last year's 189, with oil rigs up 16 and gas rigs down two.
The Permian now has 415 active rigs, which accounts for more than half of the total of active rigs in the U.S.
Meanwhile, the international rig count for February 2020 was 1,085, climbing 7 from the 1,078 reported in January 2020, and up 58 from the 1,027 counted in February of last year. The international offshore rig count for February totaled 245, flat from January of this year, and down 5 from the 250 counted in February 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for February 2020 was 791, flat from the 791 counted in January 2020, and down 258 from the 1,049 counted in February 2019. The average Canadian rig count for the month was 249, up 45 from the 204 counted in January, and up 19 from the 230 counted in February 2019.
Worldwide, the rig count for February 2020 was 2,125, up 52 from the 2,073 counted in January 2020, and down 181 from the 2,306 counted in February 2019.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Icahn Anticipates Strong Bids to Emerge for Oxy on Oil Rebound
- Panhandle Oil and Gas CFO Resigns
- BJ Services Inks Contract with Aethon to Deploy TITAN Frac Fleet
- Alta Mesa's Buyer Backpedals as Financing Dries Up
- Petronas, Exxon to Divest Stakes in Chad Project
- Wintershall DEA Takes Conference Fully Online
- OPEC+ to Hold Committee Meeting by Phone
- Oil Drops After US Restricts Travel from Europe
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Oil Workers Test Positive for Virus
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008