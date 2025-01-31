Murphy Oil Raises Dividend even as Profit Slashed

Murphy Oil increased its quarterly cash dividend by eight percent, even as fourth-quarter earnings took a hit from lower production and prices.

Murphy Oil Corp. said Thursday it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by eight percent to $0.325 a share, resulting in an annualized rate of $1.3 per share for 2025, even as adjusted net profit fell 56.66 percent year-on-year to $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Previously the Houston, Texas-based oil and gas exploration and production firm kept is quarterly dividend at $0.3 per share ($1.2 per share annualized). In 2024 Murphy set a policy of allocating at least half of adjusted free cash flow to shareholder returns, mainly through buybacks.

Adjusted earnings per share for the October-December 2024 period was $0.35. The figure missed the $0.56 average of brokerage analysts’ projections compiled by Zacks, as total output and oil production, as well as oil prices, dropped year-on-year.

Murphy Oil closed lower at $27.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, from the previous close of $29.18.

Before adjustments, Murphy Oil’s net income landed at $50.34 million, compared to $116.29 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. It recognized $28.4 million in asset impairments for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Murphy Oil produced about 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), including 85,000 bpd of oil. In the fourth quarter of 2023 total production was around 185,000 boepd while oil production was 94,000 bpd.

Production in the fourth quarter of 2024 took a hit from unplanned downtime across several assets, lower performance from a completion design in the Eagle Ford shale and a delay in a Green Canyon well in the Gulf of Mexico.

Crude oil and condensate prices declined across its countries of operation, including the United States and Canada. U.S. onshore averaged $70.44 per barrel, while U.S. offshore averaged $69.92.

Natural gas liquids prices climbed in both Canada and the U.S. Meanwhile U.S. onshore gas decreased to $2.28 per thousand cubic feet on average, while U.S. offshore gas increased to $2.69.

Murphy Oil logged $85.19 million in operating income from continuing operations, down from $202.85 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating activities generated $433.56 million in net cash, compared to $543.02 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenues totaled $670.96 million, compared to $844.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Murphy Oil ended 2024 with $785.28 million in current assets including $423.57 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Meanwhile its current liabilities stood at $942.81 million. Current debt maturities and finance lease obligations were $871,000 at yearend.

Its proven reserves were estimated at 713 MMboe at yearend, of which oil comprised 37 percent and liquids 42 percent.

For 2025 Murphy Oil expects to produce 174,500-182,500 boepd. For the first quarter it put production guidance at 159,000-167,000 boepd.

“Production is impacted by 4.4 MBOEPD [thousand boepd] of planned operated onshore downtime and 2.9 MBOEPD of planned offshore downtime, primarily at non-operated assets”, Murphy Oil said of its first-quarter projection.

