Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico

Murphy Oil Corporation has started production from its King's Quay floating production system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Murphy Oil Corporation has achieved first oil from the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai field development project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as production began through its King’s Quay floating production system.

Murphy Oil said that the project consists of the Khaleesi and Mormont fields in Green Canyon blocks 389 and 478, respectively, and the Samurai field in Green Canyon Block 432.

According to the company, completions operations are ongoing for the remaining five wells in the seven-well project.

“This has been a strategic project of ours since we acquired the Khaleesi / Mormont assets in mid-2019 and integrated our Samurai discovery into the overall development. Achieving first oil on schedule and within budget, while managing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, illustrates the competitive advantage of our industry-leading offshore execution ability,” said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil.

“I am proud of our team’s accomplishments these past three years with the fabrication and installation of the King’s Quay FPS and our subsea flowline systems, as well as drilling and completing the wells.

“The production coming online is forecast to generate significant free cash flow, which will allow us to continue to deliver with $600 to $650 million of targeted debt reduction this year and the optionality of up to $1 billion in 2023, while simultaneously reviewing our dividend. I look forward to the ongoing production growth from the Gulf of Mexico as the remainder of the wells come online throughout 2022,” Jenkins added.

Murphy’s subsidiary, Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA operates the King’s Quay FPS and associated export lateral pipelines, which are owned 50 percent by an affiliate of Third Coast Infrastructure and 50 percent by entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, including ILX Holdings III, LLC.

The King’s Quay FPS is designed to process 85 thousand barrels of oil per day and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The platform weighs 21,498 metric tons and was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. The King’s Quay floating production unit arrived at Ingleside, Texas, in late September 2021 after a 14,000-mile journey from South Korea.

The project was sanctioned in August 2019 and upon the arrival of the FPU, Murphy Oil said that the project would be continuing as planned and that first oil was expected in the first half of 2022.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com