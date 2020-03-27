Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
Murphy Oil Corporation announced Thursday that its president and chief executive officer, Roger W. Jenkins, has, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19.
Jenkins, who has taken a temporary medical leave, is expected to completely recover, according to Murphy. In the interim, David R. Looney, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be assuming Jenkins’ responsibilities as president and CEO, Murphy noted.
The Murphy president and CEO is not the first oil and gas professional to be linked with the virus. On Monday, TAQA confirmed to Rigzone that several crew members at its North Sea Cormorant Alpha and North Cormorant platforms were being flown onshore after experiencing mild symptoms. Earlier in March, one Equinor worker and one Shell worker tested positive for the virus.
Jenkins joined Murphy in 2001 as a drilling manager in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was elected president and CEO in 2013. Looney joined Murphy in 2018 following a range of leadership roles at offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico and U.S. onshore unconventional exploration and production companies.
Murphy is an independent exploration and production company with a balanced portfolio of global offshore and onshore assets, according to its website. The business – which is present Mexico, Brazil Australia, Vietnam, Brunei, Canada and the United States - is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
Earlier this month, Murphy announced that it had revised its capital spending plans for 2020 “given current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility”. The company cut its 2020 budget by around $500 million to approximately $950 million.
As of March 26, the U.S. has recorded 63,570 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 884 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of Thursday, there have been 462,684 confirmed cases of the virus globally, with 20,834 deaths, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Canadian Crude Costs More to Ship than Buy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Braces for Biggest Idling of Wells Since 1986
- Mexico LNG Project Proceeds Amid Health Crisis
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Oil Set to Eke Out Weekly Gain on Risk Rally
- Tailwater Capital Closes $1.1B Midstream Fund
- Petrobras Cuts Capex, Oil Output Amid Market Turmoil
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- DOE to Max Out Petroleum Reserve
- Texas Railroad Commission Mulls Oil Output Cuts
- Cheap Gasoline Forcing US Refiners to Throttle Back
- Flaring Fighter Powers Coronavirus Vaccine Research
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields