Murphy Contracts Drillship for 10 GOM Wells

Murphy Oil Corp. has secured the Pacific Sharad drillship for 10 firm wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM), drilling contractor Pacific Drilling reported Wednesday.

In its latest fleet status report, Pacific Drilling noted that it expects the approximately 450-day contract to run from the second quarter of 2021 until the third quarter of 2022. It added the contracted dayrate is $180,000.

According to Pacific Drilling, the contract provides for five option wells at a market-based rate. It also noted the drillship’s previous, two-firm-well contract with Murphy Mexico was cancelled for a termination fee.

Pacific Drilling’s fleet includes seven drillships. Built in 2014, the Pacific Sharav can operate in up to 12,000 feet (3,657 meters) of water and drill to 40,000 feet (12,186 meters), according to information on Pacific Drilling’s website.

Currently, Murphy produces more than 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 13 operated and five non-operated fields and holds more than 120 GOM blocks, the firm’s website states.

