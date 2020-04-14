Murphy CEO Returns After Medical Leave
Murphy Oil Corp.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger W. Jenkins, has recovered and resumed his responsibilities with the company as President and Chief Executive Officer following his temporary medical leave.
In late March, the company reported that Jenkins had, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19.
David R. Looney, who assumed Jenkins’ responsibilities, has returned to his day-to-day role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, Murphy is an independent exploration and production company with a portfolio of global offshore and onshore assets. The company produces oil and gas in the United States and Canada, and conducts exploration activities worldwide.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
