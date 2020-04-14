SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Murphy CEO Returns After Medical Leave

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, April 14, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Murphy CEO Returns After Medical Leave
In late March, the company reported that Jenkins had, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19.

Murphy Oil Corp.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger W. Jenkins, has recovered and resumed his responsibilities with the company as President and Chief Executive Officer following his temporary medical leave.

In late March, the company reported that Jenkins had, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19.

David R. Looney, who assumed Jenkins’ responsibilities, has returned to his day-to-day role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, Murphy is an independent exploration and production company with a portfolio of global offshore and onshore assets. The company produces oil and gas in the United States and Canada, and conducts exploration activities worldwide.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles