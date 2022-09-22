Multiple Weather Disturbances in Atlantic Right Now
At the time of writing, there are five weather disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The strongest of those is Hurricane Fiona, which is said to have maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Fiona is currently expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane force cyclone late Friday and Saturday, the NHC outlined. Large swells generated by Fiona are also expected to cause dangerous and possibly life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the east coast of the U.S. during the next few days, the NHC warned.
Topical Storm Gaston, which is situated in middle north part of the Atlantic, is the only other named storm being tracked in the Atlantic by the NHC at the moment, with the three other weather disturbances not yet designated monikers.
One of these disturbances is located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea and has a 70 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, according to the NHC. Another weather disturbance is in the eastern tropical Atlantic, with a 60 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, and another is in the east central tropical Atlantic, with a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours.
Rigzone has asked NOAA what the likelihood is of hurricanes affecting U.S. oil and gas production this year but has not yet received a reply at the time of writing.
Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement figures show.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Boaty McBoatface Begins End of Life Oilfield Research
- China Increases Crude Oil Imports From Russia
- Gas And LNG Have A Role To Play In Net-Zero World
- UK Receives 26 Bids For Carbon Capture Licenses
- Britain Seeks USA Gas Deals
- Multiple Weather Disturbances in Atlantic Right Now
- Talos To Buy EnVen Energy For $1.1 Billion
- Russia Says It Thwarted Attack on Energy Link
- McDermott Bags Work On TotalEnergies Begonia Project In Angola
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US