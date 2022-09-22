Multiple Weather Disturbances in Atlantic Right Now

At the time of writing, there are five weather disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The strongest of those is Hurricane Fiona, which is said to have maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Fiona is currently expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane force cyclone late Friday and Saturday, the NHC outlined. Large swells generated by Fiona are also expected to cause dangerous and possibly life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the east coast of the U.S. during the next few days, the NHC warned.

Topical Storm Gaston, which is situated in middle north part of the Atlantic, is the only other named storm being tracked in the Atlantic by the NHC at the moment, with the three other weather disturbances not yet designated monikers.

One of these disturbances is located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea and has a 70 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, according to the NHC. Another weather disturbance is in the eastern tropical Atlantic, with a 60 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, and another is in the east central tropical Atlantic, with a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours.

Rigzone has asked NOAA what the likelihood is of hurricanes affecting U.S. oil and gas production this year but has not yet received a reply at the time of writing.

Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement figures show.

