Mubadala Secures Its First Gas Production, Export Assets in US

Kimmeridge will give the UAE sovereign investor stakes in the Eagle Ford and the planned Commonwealth LNG.

The United Arab Emirates’ Mubadala Investment Co. signed Thursday a deal with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC to acquire a 24.1 percent stake in the United States asset manager’s SoTex HoldCo LLC.

The purchase, via the issuance of new equity, will give sovereign investor Mubadala its first energy assets in the U.S., the companies said in a joint statement. They did not disclose the transaction price. Completion is subject to customary approvals.

SoTex’s business consists of an upstream unconventional gas position in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, held via Kimmeridge Texas Gas, and the planned Commonwealth LNG in Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana.

The acquisition bolsters Mubadala’s “ambitious growth plans to invest across the gas value chain in key energy hubs around the world and acts as a major addition to its existing global gas portfolio”, the statement said.

“Through this partnership and our entry into the U.S., we are to further build on our leading role in building energy champions that deepen our position in the global economy”, said Mubadala Energy chair Bakheet Al Katheeri.

“As the company’s first major investment in the U.S., this transaction positions Mubadala Energy for accelerated growth across the gas value chain in one of the world’s most important and attractive energy hubs”.

The joint statement said, “Through SoTex, Kimmeridge is building America's first integrated gas independent to deliver low-cost natural gas from wellhead to water and meet burgeoning demand for responsibly-produced LNG across global markets”.

Kimmeridge Texas Gas produces over 500 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent a day (cfed), expected to rise organically to 1.5 billion cfed by 2031, the statement said.

In the gas export project, the companies expect Mubadala’s investment to accelerate the process toward reaching an FID (final investment decision). “Commonwealth LNG is finalizing key pre-FID workstreams ahead of taking FID later this year with first offtake from the LNG plant planned for 2029”, the statement said.

Last February the Energy Department granted Commonwealth LNG, which has a planned capacity of 9.5 million metric tons a year, a conditional permit.

Concurrently the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to resolve a court challenge against the project. FERC launched a public comment period for the draft SEIS it had prepared in response to a ruling by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that the Commission failed to properly assess the cumulative effects of the project’s nitrogen dioxide emissions. The comment window was to close April 7, 2025.

“With U.S. LNG supply expected to grow to approximately 33 percent of the global market by 2050, this investment is a strategic play in one of the world’s most important gas hubs”, the companies said, citing Wood Mackenzie data.

“In addition, world-class infrastructure and a highly liquid M&A market ensure attractive long-term prospects in the region, supported by energy demand trends in areas such as AI data center development”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com