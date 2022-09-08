Mubadala Petroleum Rebrands

Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company Mubadala Petroleum has unveiled a new brand name - Mubadala Energy.

The new brand reflects a fresh strategic direction which will see Mubadala Energy build on its contribution to the energy transition by expanding its gas-weighted portfolio in areas such as LNG while exploring new energy sectors including blue hydrogen and carbon capture, the company noted in a statement posted on its website.

The strategy also sees a focus on decarbonizing the business while driving innovation and technology across all operations, according to Mubadala, which highlighted that, in 2017, the business shifted its strategy to natural gas. This “strategic pivot” saw the company realize the acquisition of a 10 percent participating interest in Egypt’s Zohr gas field and an investment to acquire a 22 percent stake in the Tamar Gas field offshore Israel, Mubadala pointed out.

“Mubadala Energy has earned its place as a major player on the international energy stage,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company and Chairman of Mubadala Energy, said in a company statement.

“This new brand identity accurately reflects the business in its next phase of growth aligned with the energy transition through a gas-weighted portfolio and an increased focus on more sustainable energy sectors,” he added.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, the CEO of Mubadala Energy, said, “we are tremendously proud of what we have achieved since we were founded ten years ago”.

“But today is the right time to signal our focus on energy transition through a bold new brand. We are building on a track record which has seen significant growth through an expanding gas portfolio, and with our deep capabilities and strong partnerships around the world we are well positioned to embark on a new chapter in our story as Mubadala Energy,” he added.

Mubadala outlined that the company now spans eleven markets and employs over 500 people. Back in June, the business announced that it had reached a production milestone of 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first time in its history.

The landmark was reached following a number of “significant” developments in the last twelve months, Mubadala highlighted at the time, including its Tamar stake acquisition and its operated Pegaga field in Malaysia achieving gas production of 500 million standard cubic feet and 16,000 barrels of condensate per day.

“We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone which is a reflection of the hard work and deep capabilities of our people,” Al Hamed stated in June.

“The strategy to grow our gas-weighted portfolio in key markets where we can add significant value and build long-lasting partnerships is paying off,” he added at the time.

Name changes and rebrands are nothing new in the oil and gas sector. Earlier this year, industry body Oil & Gas UK revealed that it was changing its name to Offshore Energies UK, with Shell confirming around the same time that it had changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc. Qatar Petroleum also changed its name to QatarEnergy in October last year, Total revealed that it was changing its name to TotalEnergies in May 2021, and Statoil changed its name to Equinor back in May 2018.

A few other recent oil and gas name changes can be seen below:

Cairn Energy plc to Capricorn Energy plc – November 2021

Oil & Gas Technology Center to Net Zero Technology Center – June 2021

UP Energy LLC to PureWest Energy LLC – May 2021

Bahamas Petroleum to Challenger Energy Group plc – May 2021

Airborne Oil & Gas to Strohm – October 2020

Cluff Natural Resources plc to Deltic Energy plc – June 2020

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com