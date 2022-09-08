Mubadala Petroleum Rebrands
Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company Mubadala Petroleum has unveiled a new brand name - Mubadala Energy.
The new brand reflects a fresh strategic direction which will see Mubadala Energy build on its contribution to the energy transition by expanding its gas-weighted portfolio in areas such as LNG while exploring new energy sectors including blue hydrogen and carbon capture, the company noted in a statement posted on its website.
The strategy also sees a focus on decarbonizing the business while driving innovation and technology across all operations, according to Mubadala, which highlighted that, in 2017, the business shifted its strategy to natural gas. This “strategic pivot” saw the company realize the acquisition of a 10 percent participating interest in Egypt’s Zohr gas field and an investment to acquire a 22 percent stake in the Tamar Gas field offshore Israel, Mubadala pointed out.
“Mubadala Energy has earned its place as a major player on the international energy stage,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company and Chairman of Mubadala Energy, said in a company statement.
“This new brand identity accurately reflects the business in its next phase of growth aligned with the energy transition through a gas-weighted portfolio and an increased focus on more sustainable energy sectors,” he added.
Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, the CEO of Mubadala Energy, said, “we are tremendously proud of what we have achieved since we were founded ten years ago”.
“But today is the right time to signal our focus on energy transition through a bold new brand. We are building on a track record which has seen significant growth through an expanding gas portfolio, and with our deep capabilities and strong partnerships around the world we are well positioned to embark on a new chapter in our story as Mubadala Energy,” he added.
Mubadala outlined that the company now spans eleven markets and employs over 500 people. Back in June, the business announced that it had reached a production milestone of 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first time in its history.
The landmark was reached following a number of “significant” developments in the last twelve months, Mubadala highlighted at the time, including its Tamar stake acquisition and its operated Pegaga field in Malaysia achieving gas production of 500 million standard cubic feet and 16,000 barrels of condensate per day.
“We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone which is a reflection of the hard work and deep capabilities of our people,” Al Hamed stated in June.
“The strategy to grow our gas-weighted portfolio in key markets where we can add significant value and build long-lasting partnerships is paying off,” he added at the time.
Name changes and rebrands are nothing new in the oil and gas sector. Earlier this year, industry body Oil & Gas UK revealed that it was changing its name to Offshore Energies UK, with Shell confirming around the same time that it had changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc. Qatar Petroleum also changed its name to QatarEnergy in October last year, Total revealed that it was changing its name to TotalEnergies in May 2021, and Statoil changed its name to Equinor back in May 2018.
A few other recent oil and gas name changes can be seen below:
- Cairn Energy plc to Capricorn Energy plc – November 2021
- Oil & Gas Technology Center to Net Zero Technology Center – June 2021
- UP Energy LLC to PureWest Energy LLC – May 2021
- Bahamas Petroleum to Challenger Energy Group plc – May 2021
- Airborne Oil & Gas to Strohm – October 2020
- Cluff Natural Resources plc to Deltic Energy plc – June 2020
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project
- 64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
- California Issues Flex Alert for Friday
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015