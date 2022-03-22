Mubadala Flows First Gas From Malaysian Field

Abu Dhabi-headquartered international energy company Mubadala Petroleum has produced first gas from the Pegaga gas field offshore Malaysia.

Mubadala said that this milestone marks the safe and successful culmination of a challenging gas project, during a challenging period of the global pandemic. As a key strategic development for the local energy sector, Pegaga will be a key producing field supplying gas to the Petronas LNG complex in Bintulu Malaysia.

“The Pegaga achievement is a landmark for Mubadala Petroleum. Having taken this project from discovery to development and now into production with the support of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Petronas, our partners and contractors, this demonstrates our deep capabilities, resilience and commitment as an energy provider,” Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Petroleum, said.

“With our strategic focus on gas as a key bridge fuel in the energy transition, this achievement reflects our ambition for the future as a long-term investor and strategic energy partner,” he added.

“On behalf of Petronas, I would like to congratulate Mubadala Petroleum and their partners on achieving this key milestone, as the Pegaga field is well-positioned to significantly contribute towards sustaining Malaysia’s gas supply for many decades to come,” Petronas SVP of Malaysia Petroleum Management Mohamed Firouz Asnan said.

“The project, which undertook its final investment decision at the time when the oil market was still recovering in 2018, demonstrates the confidence of investors in Malaysia’s upstream industry. The country’s ecosystem also proved its resiliency with the successful design and fabrication of facilities completed during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Mubadala Petroleum has been present in Malaysia since 2010 and is the operator of Block SK 320 which holds the Pegaga field with a 55 percent interest. Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas holds 25 percent, while Shell holds the remaining 20 percent interest.

The Pegaga gas field is in the Central Luconia province offshore Sarawak at about 355-feet water depth. The development concept comprises an Integrated Central Processing Platform consisting of an eight-legged jacket.

The facility is designed for gas throughput of 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day plus condensate. The produced gas will be evacuated through a new 2.5 million, 38-inch subsea pipeline tying into an existing offshore gas network and subsequently to the onshore Petronas LNG complex.

Mubadala said that at the height of the pandemic in Malaysia, the jacket and wellhead deck which were constructed in Lumut and Kuching fabrication yards were installed in April 2020 followed by the Pegaga development drilling campaign. The ICPP float-over and installation was then safely completed in August 2021.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com