MTR Carbon Capture Bags Contract from TSMC

MTR Carbon Capture, a division of Membrane Technology and Research Inc., has secured a contract from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to supply a carbon capture solution for the latter’s solvent incineration facility.

MTR Carbon Capture said in a media release it will install its Polaris membrane carbon capture system at TSMC’s Taichung Zero-Waste Manufacturing Center by the end of 2025. This project will showcase the effectiveness of MTR’s clean membrane capture technology by reducing carbon emissions from TSMC operations, it said.

Plans are in place for the future deployment of larger Polaris systems at more TSMC facilities, along with waste-to-energy plants in the area, according to MTR.

The company also said it is collaborating on this project with CTCI, the largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm in Taiwan.

“This is an important first step in deploying clean Polaris capture systems in Taiwan to help a global leader like TSMC decarbonize their operations”, Brett Andrews, President of MTR Carbon Capture, said.

According to MTR, the Polaris membrane process is a significantly cleaner carbon capture solution compared to traditional solvent-based systems. The Polaris process generates no chemical emissions and has minimal water requirements, MTR said.

Furthermore, its lack of heat or steam input translates to lower operating costs. Additionally, the modular and compact design of the membrane capture systems offers flexibility for space-constrained applications, MTR said.

TSMC earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan’s Ministry of the Environment paving the way for the installation of carbon capture at waste-to-energy plants in Taiwan.

