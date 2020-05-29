MRC Global's CEO to Retire in 2021
MRC Global Inc., a global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, recently announced that Andrew Lane intends to retire as president, chief executive and board member effective December 31, 2021.
"Next year I turn 62,” Lane said. “I will complete my thirteenth year as CEO, and the company will reach it's 100-year milestone next year. It's the right time for me to retire. I'm especially proud of helping to build the global PVF distribution leader in the energy industry. It has been an honor to lead our team in achieving a successful initial public offering in April 2012, reaching $5.9 billion in sales in 2014 at the last peak in the oil and gas cycle, successfully addressing the volatile market conditions in recent years and working to build our MRCGO™ digital platform as we continue to position our business into the future."
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board, the executive management team and our dedicated employees over the next 18 months to take the necessary actions in response to today's low oil and gas price and the Covid-19 external environment to position MRC Global for the eventual recovery in the years to follow."
In conjunction with the retirement plan, Rhys Best, chairman, said the board of directors will begin a thorough and deliberate CEO selection process.
Through 260 service locations worldwide, 3,350 employees and with nearly 100 years of history, MRC Global provides supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- MRC Global's CEO to Retire in 2021
- China Tensions Risk $52B in US Energy Sales
- IEA Expects Biggest Ever Drop in Energy Investment
- Apache Listing Solely on Nasdaq
- Saudi Oil Volumes to China Continue Despite Output Cuts
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Noble Completes Leadership Transition Plan
- Texas Oil Production Drops
- EQT Closes Asset Sale for $125MM
- Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent
- Vermilion Energy Shuffles Leadership
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Unit Corp. Reorganizing Through Bankruptcy
- Offshore Workers Criticize Pemex
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning