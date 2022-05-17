MPs Set to Vote on Windfall Tax
The UK’s opposition Labour Party is forcing a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday on whether to slap a windfall tax on energy company profits to help tackle an escalating cost-of-living crisis.
While Labour is unlikely to win the vote because Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives enjoy a working majority of 75 in the Commons, the move piles pressure on the ruling party to show what more it can do to help Britons cope with inflation at a 30-year high that’s causing the worst squeeze on living standards since the 1950s.
The measure “now has support from business, trade unions, across the political spectrum and most importantly, the overwhelming majority of the public,” Ed Miliband, Labour’s spokesman on climate change, said in a statement. “Conservative MPs must now join the British people in calling for a windfall tax -- or explain why they continue to oppose measures that would ease the cost-of-living crisis.”
The vote comes weeks after both Shell Plc and BP Plc reported massive profits due to oil and gas prices that were rocketing even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February added further upward pressure.
Labour has been pushing for a windfall tax since January, and under the opposition party’s plan, the proceeds would pay for a cut in value added tax on energy bills and an increase to the warm homes discount for poorer households.
But Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng have repeatedly rebuffed Labour’s calls to introduce the levy, saying it would discourage companies from investing in long-term energy projects.
Sunak in recent weeks has opened the door to the prospect, telling the BBC last week that he wanted to see the big energy companies putting “significant” investment into the U.K. “soon,” adding that “if that doesn’t happen, then no options are off the table.”
Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, repeated that position on Monday, telling reporters it was “right” to keep “all options on the table,” while reiterating that neither Johnson nor Sunak supports the introduction of a windfall tax.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge