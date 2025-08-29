MPLX Sells Rockies Midstream Gas Assets to Harvest for $1B

The gas gathering and processing assets serve the Uinta and Green River basins across Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

MPLX LP has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Rockies natural gas gathering and processing network to Harvest Midstream Co. for $1 billion in cash, the companies said.

The assets serve the Uinta and Green River basins across Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

The Uinta Basin assets include around 700 miles of gathering pipelines and about 345 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) of processing capacity at the Ironhorse and Stagecoach facilities, which are being expanded.

The Green River Basin assets include approximately 800 miles of gathering and transport pipelines and about 500 MMcfd of processing capacity from the Blacks Fork and Vermilion facilities, and 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of fractionator capacity.

“These assets significantly expand Harvest’s geographic reach, enhance connectivity across major production basins, and create meaningful platforms for future organic and acquisition-driven growth”, Houston, Texas-based Harvest said in a statement online.

Harvest chief executive Jason C. Rebrook said, “This acquisition is the beginning of the next chapter of Harvest’s ambitious and disciplined growth story. We are executing on a long-term vision to build a scaled, resilient midstream network capable of supporting America’s energy needs for decades to come - and these premier MPLX assets fit squarely into that strategy”.

Harvest agreed to deliver about 12,000 bpd of natural gas liquids from the assets to MPLX for seven years starting 2028 after the expiration of a pre-existing commitment. Service for the existing customers of the assets under the transaction will not be affected.

The parties expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter subject to closing conditions including the receipt of anti-trust clearance.

For Findlay, Ohio-based oil and gas infrastructure company MPLX, "The divestiture of these assets better positions our portfolio for growth, anchored in the Marcellus and Permian basins”, said MPLX president and chief executive Maryann Mannen.

Earlier this month MPLX and Five Point Infrastructure LLC said they have entered into a definitive agreement for MPLX to acquire the latter’s Northwind Delaware Holdings LLC for $2.375 billion.

Northwind offers sour gas gathering, treating and processing services in Lea County, New Mexico. It has over 200,000 dedicated acres, more than 200 miles of gathering pipelines, two in-service carbon sequestration and acid gas injection wells with a combined capacity of 20 MMcfd and a third permitted well that will raise the capacity to 37 MMcfd when completed next year, a joint statement said.

MPLX and Five Point expect the transaction to be completed in the third quarter subject to antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions.

In July MPLX fully took over BANGL LLC by acquiring stakes totaling 55 percent from WhiteWater Development LLC (45 percent) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (10 percent). The BANGL pipeline is expanding from 250,000 bpd to 300 bpd and will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. MPLX expects the expansion to go online in the second half of 2026.

In the second quarter MPLX raised its stake in the Matterhorn JV, which operates the Matterhorn Express Pipeline, to 10 percent. The Matterhorn pipeline has a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic feet per day through a 510-mile mainline and associated compression that carries gas from the Waha area to Wharton, Texas, according to operator WhiteWater.

