MPA Seeking New Board Members

The Montrose Port Authority (MPA) is seeking to make “a number” of non-executive board member appointments, the organization has revealed on its website.

The appointments, which will be part-time and will typically entail one to two days of work per month, will last until September 30, 2023, although there is the possibility of reappointment at end of the term, the MPA revealed. According to the MPA, “modest remuneration” is payable for the positions and travelling expenses will be reimbursed “where appropriate”. The closing date for applications is July 24.

Individuals with an interest in public service are sought to fill the vacancies. Residence within a reasonable distance of the port and familiarity with local issues in the region surrounding the port are “highly desirable”, the MPA noted. The MPA also outlined that applicants must be able to demonstrate a range of skills, such as achieving results in demanding situations and contributing effectively in group discussions involving a wide range of people.

Earlier this year, the MPA appointed Graeme Nimmo as its new chief operating officer. The former Ship’s Agency Manager for Seletar Shipping Ltd is supporting Tom Hutchison, the MPA’s chief executive officer. Hutchison himself was appointed the MPA CEO in August last year, replacing Nik Scott-Gray.

The MPA describes itself as a leading support, logistics and service hub for the North Sea energy industry and the general cargo market. The main duties of the MPA, which has operated as a Trust port for nearly 200 years, are to maintain, improve and develop the port, according to its website.

John Carmichael, a retired civil engineer, is the current chairman of the MPA. Peter Stuart, who has worked for a variety of oil and gas companies – including Halliburton, Sparrows Offshore and National Oilwell Varco – is the MPA vice chairman.

