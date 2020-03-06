MPA Appoints New COO

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) has appointed Graeme Nimmo, the former ship’s agency manager for Seletar Shipping Ltd, as its new chief operating officer, the organization revealed on Thursday.

Nimmo, who will support MPA’s CEO Tom Hutchison, has sat on the MPA board since 2016 and is a fully qualified chartered shipbroker with over 35 years of experience in the shipping industry.

“It is an exciting time to join the Montrose Port Authority and I am delighted to be taking on the role of chief operating officer,” Nimmo said in an organization statement.

“I have been made to feel very welcome by the team at Montrose Port Authority in my new role, with my previous board experience giving me a useful head-start on the introductions,” he added.

Commenting on the new appointment, Hutchison said, “we are pleased to have Graeme aboard the team”.

“He has shown great commitment to Montrose Port as an active board member for the past three and a half years so it is fantastic we can now call on his expertise in our daily operations,” he added.

“His depth of experience is hugely valuable as we continue to develop our service offering and work closely with the surrounding community,” Hutchison continued.

MPA describes itself as a leading support, logistics and service hub for the North Sea energy industry and the general cargo market. According to the organization’s website, MPA is “the port of choice for key oil and gas suppliers and the growing offshore renewables and decommissioning sectors”.

In August last year, MPA announced the appointment of Hutchison as its new CEO. Hutchinson started work at the port as a pilot in 2000. Prior to that he served as captain on various vessels operating around the UK and near continental market.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com