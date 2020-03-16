Mozambique LNG Contract Goes to Air Products

This photo shows a completed LNG heat exchanger manufactured at Air Products' Port Manatee, Fla., facility being loaded onto a carrier at the Port of Manatee for a customer. Source: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

A joint venture (JV) comprising affiliates of Saipem, McDermott and Chiyoda has selected Air Products to provide two liquefied natural gas (LNG) heat exchangers for the Mozambique LNG Project, Air Products reported Thursday.

The CCS JV is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) consortium working for project sponsor Total E&P Mozambique Area 1.

“Our LNG heat exchangers are in operation around the world, and when this project goes onstream we can add Mozambique to the growing list of countries where we play a key role in meeting the world’s clean energy needs through the production of LNG,” Air Products Executive Vice President Samir Serhan commented in a written statement from his company. “Our LNG business is encouraged by the activity in the market and customers should know that Air Products’ expanded manufacturing facility is capable of addressing their LNG technological needs anywhere in the world.”

Air Products stated that it will manufacture two proprietary coil wound main cryogenic heat exchangers (MCHE) at its manufacturing plant in Port Manatee, Fla., subsequently shipping them to the project site on the Afungi Peninsula in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. The MCHEs will operate as part of two LNG production trains at Mozambique LNG, Air Products noted. The firm added the liquefaction facility will be designed to produce approximately 13 million tonnes per year of LNG from the Golfinho/Atum gas fields in Mozambique.

“We have been tasked with building the first onshore LNG export facility in Mozambique and one of the most efficient facilities in the LNG space,” stated Roberto Uberti, chairman of the CCS JV. “We are carefully selecting reliable and experienced technology providers and under this perspective the benefits of Air Products involvement are clearly consistent.”

Air Products added that it is involved with Eni’s ultra-deepwater Coral South floating LNG (FLNG) project offshore Mozambique. The firm noted Coral South is slated to begin production in two years.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.