Mozambique LNG Contract Goes to ABB
A joint venture comprising Saipem (OTCMKTS: SAPMY), McDermott, and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS: CHYCY) has selected ABB (NYSE: ABB) to provide comprehensive integrated and electrical systems that will power the Total (NYSE: TOT)-led Mozambique LNG project, ABB reported last week.
“Winning this project is a testament to ABB’s technical superiority in electrification technologies, as well as our highly skilled management and engineering capabilities,” ABB Energy Industries President Brandon Spencer remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We are proud to be part of Africa’s economic growth story, especially Mozambique.”
ABB stated that, under the 26-month project award from the CCS JV, it will deliver an end-to-end electrification package that includes:
- 14 large onshore electrical houses (e-houses) or prefabricated electrical substation buildings (PESB) specifically designed for oil and gas applications, built in Singapore and transported to the Mozambique LNG Project site
- electrical control and power management system integration alongside 110-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated switchgears (GIS), medium voltage switchgears (33kV, 11kV), and low-voltage switchgears.
“We have optimized and customized our solutions to meet the specific technical and capital expenditure requirements of the customer,” commented Johan de Villiers, ABB’s global vice president for oil and gas. “With ABB as the main original equipment manufacturer for electrical systems, Mozambique LNG Project will benefit in terms of cost-efficiency, maintenance, service as well as upgrades and expansions.”
ABB noted the Mozambique LNG field is expected to begin production by 2024. It added the Total-led liquefaction facility will be capable of producing roughly 13 million tonnes per annum of LNG.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
