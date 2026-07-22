Mounting Mideast Threats Deepen Oil Shipping Disruptions

Shipping disruptions in key Middle East chokepoints intensified as the U.S.-Iran war grinds on, with vessels in the Red Sea making unusual maneuvers, while visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz sank.

Shipping disruptions in key Middle East chokepoints intensified as the US-Iran war grinds on, with vessels in the Red Sea making unusual maneuvers, while visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz sank.

In the Red Sea, at least one vessel u-turned to head north toward the Suez Canal, while others paused their journeys, maritime-tracking data showed. The voyage shifts follow threats from the Tehran-backed Houthi militant group in Yemen to fully blockade all ships calling at Saudi Arabia’s ports.

In the Strait of Hormuz - which links the Persian Gulf to global markets - only three commodity vessels were observed transiting on Tuesday, Kpler tracking data showed. That's the lowest daily count since early May. Early Wednesday, the waterway remained deserted, with no observable traffic.

Global energy markets are on edge as the conflict between the US and Iran reignites, with both sides trading tit-for-tat strikes for more than a week. At the heart of concerns are signs that exports via the Red Sea - a crucial conduit for Saudi flows rerouted from the Persian Gulf - are now at risk given the Houthi threat. Brent futures have spiked more than quarter this month.

The Houthi militant group in Yemen is ready to attack shipping from positions near the Bab el-Mandeb strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, according to a global monitoring body for naval security.

"The Houthis have completed preparations to attack shipping, including the deployment of missiles and drones," the Joint Maritime Information Center said in an alert late Tuesday, citing sources it did not identify.

In the Red Sea, liquefied petroleum gas tanker Gas King switched to sailing out of the region via the Suez Canal, after picking up a cargo from the Saudi port of Yanbu. Initially, the very large gas carrier - which appears to be heading for Japan - had been sailing south, only to u-turn.

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It’s unusual for Asia-bound vessels within the Red Sea to head north given that route entails far higher costs because of the longer voyage around the African continent, plus additional fees to transit the Suez Canal.

Separately, supertanker New Explorer, carrying Saudi oil and bound for Singapore, appears to be idling in the Red Sea after picking up a cargo from Yanbu, the data show. It’s unclear why the 2025-built vessel has come to a near-stop, with its current status showing "not under command".

In addition, an Aframax vessel, Lahore, also came to a halt after receiving a Saudi cargo.

Earlier this week, a handful of oil tankers were seen pausing and u-turning from their planned routes, after several shipowners received an email from the Houthi rebels warning against calling at Saudi ports. Still, one of those vessels, Xin Long Yang, has since reverted to its original route, and is now sailing toward Bab el-Mandeb.

In the Red Sea, loadings at the Saudi port of Yanbu - which receives crude flows from Persian Gulf fields via the kingdom's East-West pipeline - appeared to continue Wednesday, with some tankers signaling that they're berthed at the facility. On Tuesday, some Asian buyers of Saudi oil were still sending tankers into the Red Sea in the hopes of picking up their cargoes.

In the days ahead of the Houthi threat, the kingdom had exported record volumes of crude from its terminals on the Red Sea, shipping out 5.9 million barrels a day from the two terminals at Yanbu in the week up to July 17, according to tanker tracking compiled by Bloomberg.