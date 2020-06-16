Motive and Orca Make Offshore Azerbaijan Deal
Marine equipment fabrication and rental specialist Motive Offshore reported Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Orca Offshore for work off Azerbaijan.
“We have a number of highly successful global partnerships in place, and the recent collaboration with Orca is a great addition,” Motive CEO Dave Acton remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
The exclusive agreement with Orca, which specializes in offshore design, fabrication and installation, spans two years, stated Motive. The firms have already won a six-figure contract from a major engineering, procurement and construction client in Baku, Azerbaijan, the company added.
“The Middle East and Asia are key growth markets for Motive, and this partnership provides the ability to showcase our capabilities in the area, working alongside Orca Offshore, which enjoys a robust presence and impressive track record in the region,” noted Acton.
Motive stated that plans to continue working with Orca to bring their respective products and services to the local market in Azerbaijan and carry out projects in the area.
“The MoU is a mutually beneficial collaboration that brings Motive’s extensive technical expertise to Orca’s existing oil and gas business in Azerbaijan,” commented Craig Dunn, Orca Offshore director. “The MoU enhances our capability in the area and the coming together of two ambitious companies is a great fit.”
